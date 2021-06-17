Credit: Shutterstock

Cruise warning for non-vaccinated cruise passengers 'avoid travel' Cruise holidays have been issued with a major warning today. The CDC has urged guests without the Covid vaccine to not cruise.

The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) in the USA has said non-vaccinated passengers shouldn't travel on cruise ships. The health authority claims this is due to the risk of catching Covid onboard. "CDC recommends that people who are not fully vaccinated avoid travel on cruise ships, including river cruises, worldwide," said the agency. "Since the virus spreads more easily between people in close quarters aboard ships, the chance of getting COVID-19 on cruise ships is high."

The CDC continued: "It is especially important that people who are not fully vaccinated with an increased risk of severe illness avoid travel on cruise ships, including river cruises." Those who have not been jabbed "are more likely to get COVID-19, which spreads person-to-person, and outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported on cruise ships," the authority stated. If you do decide to go on a cruise, travellers "should get tested one to three days before their trip and three to five days after their trip." The CDC added: "In addition to testing, passengers who are not fully vaccinated should self-quarantine for seven days after cruise travel, even if they test negative.

The CDC s said non-vaccinated passengers shouldn't travel on cruise ships. Credit: Shutterstock

"If they do not get tested, they should self-quarantine for 10 days after cruise travel." The warning comes amid more positive news, however. Yesterday the CDC's lowered its warning for travelling on a cruise ship for the first time since the pandemic began. The warning has gone from Level 4 to a Level 3 warning of "Very High" to "High".

Yesterday the CDC's lowered its warning for travelling on a cruise ship. Credit: Shutterstock

In the UK, domestic cruises are permitted, but restrictions remain in place. The Department for Transport's current advice states: "Domestic cruises can operate with up to 1,000 people or 50 percent capacity, whichever is lower. This capacity limit applies to passengers only. "COVID-secure guidance applies. Groups of more than six people or two households will not be allowed to mix indoors – whether or not they originally booked in the same group." International cruises still have not had the go-ahead.

"The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office advises against cruise ship travel at this time," says the Government. "This is due to the ongoing pandemic and is based on medical advice from Public Health England. "Cruise ship travel means staying overnight for at least one night on a sea-going cruise ship with people from multiple households. "Our advice against cruises applies to international travel on a ship that is exclusively for pleasure or recreation, providing overnight accommodation and other leisure facilities such as entertainment venues or swimming pools."