Cruising With Jane McDonald aired on Sunday 30 for the last time. Credit: Channel 5
Jane McDonald's heartbreaking admission about partner in latest cruise show episode

Jane McDonald's heartbreaking admission about partner in latest cruise show episode

Jane McDonald starred in the final episode of Cruising With Jane McDonald over the Bank Holiday weekend. There were tears, laughter and one poignant admission.

Cruising With Jane McDonald aired on Sunday 30 for the last time.

The show saw the famous singer, aged 58, and three friends take a river cruise down the Thames.

The group stopped on land along the way visiting Hampton Court Palace, Cliveden House and a Michelin-starred restaurant.

They also fitted some shopping into the trip.

It was during a visit to a clothes shop in Cookham that Jane shared a cheeky insight into her personal life.

She revealed she was on the lookout for something to please her fiancé in the bedroom.

"Did I see nightwear in there?" she asks the shopkeeper in the episode.

"I'll have to get something quite salubrious because I'm away such a lot I like to give my old man a bit of a treat now and again."

Jane shop
Jane McDonald revealed she was one the look-out for something to please her fiancé in the bedroom. Credit: Channel 5

"Only now and again obviously," she adds laughing.

While Jane made the comment in jest during filming in 2020, the words are now tinged with great sadness.

The star's partner, Eddie Rothe, tragically died in March this year.

He passed away aged 67 after "battling lung cancer for the last few months" said Jane at the time.

"We would like to thank everyone for all their help and support during this very difficult time, especially the NHS staff and the wonderful team at The Wakefield Hospice," read a statement on the TV presenter's Twitter page.

Eddie
Jane McDonald's partner, Eddie Rothe, tragically died in March this year

Jane and Eddie met in a Wakefield nightclub as teenagers and began dating.

They later broke up but rekindled their romance almost 30 years later after a chance meeting on the This Morning set.

The pair became engaged in 2008.

In Jane's 2019 autobiography, Riding The Waves: My Story, the singer praised Eddie for helping her career.

Before Eddie, Jane was married to Henrik Brixen.

The two met when they were young and working together on a cruise ship.

In her book, Jane McDonald said of the marriage: "Henrik and I once talked about having children but there wasn't room for babies in his plans for me. I began to feel lonely in my marriage."

The two split in 2003.

