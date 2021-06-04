Jane McDonald's heartbreaking admission about partner in latest cruise show episode
Jane McDonald starred in the final episode of Cruising With Jane McDonald over the Bank Holiday weekend. There were tears, laughter and one poignant admission.
Cruising With Jane McDonald aired on Sunday 30 for the last time.
The show saw the famous singer, aged 58, and three friends take a river cruise down the Thames.
The group stopped on land along the way visiting Hampton Court Palace, Cliveden House and a Michelin-starred restaurant.
They also fitted some shopping into the trip.
Jane McDonald's heartbreaking admission about partner in latest cruise show episode
Virgin Voyages: All-inclusive and all adult - why this new cruise line is unique
NO new countries added to the green list as Portugal moved to amber
Alaska cruises: Which cruise lines are sailing towards the Arctic this summer?
Oceania Cruises: The private country club at sea where everyone knows your name
Jane McDonald 'causes a stir' with ship deck antics 'I'll try anything once'
Spain cruises to resume next week - when can Brits go on a Spanish getaway?
Small but mighty: Your complete guide to small ship cruising
Polar explorer and solo skier Felicity Aston shares awe-inspiring Antarctica stories
Cruises 2021: Experts reveal where to go, what to do and who to go with
It was during a visit to a clothes shop in Cookham that Jane shared a cheeky insight into her personal life.
She revealed she was on the lookout for something to please her fiancé in the bedroom.
"Did I see nightwear in there?" she asks the shopkeeper in the episode.
"I'll have to get something quite salubrious because I'm away such a lot I like to give my old man a bit of a treat now and again."
"Only now and again obviously," she adds laughing.
While Jane made the comment in jest during filming in 2020, the words are now tinged with great sadness.
The star's partner, Eddie Rothe, tragically died in March this year.
He passed away aged 67 after "battling lung cancer for the last few months" said Jane at the time.
"We would like to thank everyone for all their help and support during this very difficult time, especially the NHS staff and the wonderful team at The Wakefield Hospice," read a statement on the TV presenter's Twitter page.
Jane and Eddie met in a Wakefield nightclub as teenagers and began dating.
They later broke up but rekindled their romance almost 30 years later after a chance meeting on the This Morning set.
The pair became engaged in 2008.
In Jane's 2019 autobiography, Riding The Waves: My Story, the singer praised Eddie for helping her career.
Jane McDonald 'causes a stir' with ship deck antics 'I'll try anything once'
Jane McDonald shares her 'sexy' cruise hacks on latest episode of Cruising with Jane McDonald
'I've just shown everyone my knickers!' Jane McDonald shares cruise packing tips
The sky’s the limit on Sky Princess
Jane McDonald Reveals She's 'Devastated' at State of Cruise Industry
Jane McDonald Reveals Way to Partner Eddie's Heart During Lockdown
Jane McDonald Admits She Was 'Frightened to Death' of Singing at End of Cruising With
Jane McDonald Opens Up About Why She's Never Had Children
Jane McDonald Reveals Her One Piece Of Priceless Travel Advice
Jane McDonald Reveals Reason Ex-Husband Left To Save Her Career
Jane McDonald Opens Up About Late Father In Heartfelt Tribute
Jane McDonald Reveals Her Naughtiest Cruise Moments After Sailaway Cancellation
Before Eddie, Jane was married to Henrik Brixen.
The two met when they were young and working together on a cruise ship.
In her book, Jane McDonald said of the marriage: "Henrik and I once talked about having children but there wasn't room for babies in his plans for me. I began to feel lonely in my marriage."
The two split in 2003.
UK and Ireland
The United Kingdom and Ireland offer something for every type of traveller. The UK, an island…Read more
Northern Europe
When most people think of travelling to Europe, they immediately think of countries such as Italy,…Read more
Western Mediterranean and Atlantic
The Mediterranean has always been one of the most popular cruise destinations (and was even voted…Read more
Eastern Mediterranean
There’s no cruise destination quite like the Mediterranean. Nowhere else in the world allows you to…Read more
Africa
Africa is a vast, beautiful and diverse continent. It has been influenced by many different…Read more
Caribbean
From high mountain peaks to shimmering reefs, spicy salsa rhythms to deep rolling reggae, pirate…Read more
Alaska
Vast forests, national parks the size of nations, and glaciers bigger than other US states. The…Read more
Far East
Vast forests, national parks the size of nations, and glaciers bigger than other US states. The…Read more
North America and Canada
There are few regions in the world that offer the diverse range of experiences found in North…Read more
Antarctica
The continent of Antarctica is a glacial world of glistening icebergs and frosty mountain peaks.…Read more
Hamburg,Southampton,Le Havre,Zeebrugge,Rotterdam,Rotterdam,Hamburg
- 7 nights, departs on the 13 Oct 2022
- MSC Cruises, MSC Magnifica
- Hamburg, Southampton, Le Havre, + 4 more
From Dubai to Hamburg
- 22 nights, departs on the 03 Apr 2023
- Cunard Line, Queen Victoria
- Dubai, Salalah, 'Aqaba, + 5 more
Arctic Shores & Regal Wonder
- 24 nights, departs on the 30 Jul 2022
- Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Seven Seas Voyager
- Reykjavík, Isafjørdur, Husavik, + 22 more
Baltic Jewels & the Midnight Sun
- 28 nights, departs on the 03 Jun 2021
- Viking Ocean Cruises, Viking Star
- Stockholm, Stockholm, Helsinki, + 21 more
Southampton,Portland,Liverpool,Belfast,Southampton
- 7 nights, departs on the 21 Aug 2021
- MSC Cruises, MSC Virtuosa
- Southampton, Isle of Portland, Liverpool, + 3 more