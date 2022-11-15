Study finds cruisers are getting younger, with the highest level of under 20's cruising
A study by cruise specialist cruise.co.uk has revealed that cruise passengers are getting younger.
Cruising is becoming more popular with younger age groups, according to a study conducted by cruise.co.uk.
The study revealed the fastest growth is in the under-20s, with eight percent of all cruise passengers travelling in 2022 now either teenagers or younger.
This is the highest level ever recorded, with under-20s making up six percent in 2019.
In fact, all other age groups under 60 have also experienced a rise in onboard attendance.
The biggest difference reported is in the total number of passengers who are over 60 compared to those under 60, as in 2019, 37% were under 60 whereas this year that figure has risen to 44%.
What's more, these figures from cruise.co.uk’s full 2022 bookings data are even more notable as cruises operate all year round, with children and working adults only able to travel during their holiday periods.
In comparison, retirees can be more flexible with their sailing dates and are not restricted by annual leave or school.
Cruise.co.uk is one of the UK’s largest specialist cruise travel agencies with consultants who offer impartial advice on every cruise line and every type of sailing.
Tony Andrews, deputy managing director of cruise.co.uk, said: “The amazing array of choice you get on a holiday at sea means an increasing proportion of families and younger holidaymakers are choosing to cruise.
"From kids’ clubs to hair-raising adrenaline activities to tattoo parlours, ships have it all, and every age is catered for.
“Cruise remains a wonderful break for retirees and older people, and it’s easy to see why they are our mainstay passengers.
At the same time it’s great to see the younger generation boarding in increasing numbers. In fact, we often see grandparents treating grandchildren to a cruise, which just goes to show how well-catered for the whole family is.”
For more information, go to www.cruise.co.uk
