Amadeus Nova is the first in a new class of ships forAmadeus River Cruises. Credit: Amadeus River Cruises

Author: Vicky Mayer

Everyone loves a new ship, and three of the best are sailing your way soon...

Amadeus Nova

Welcoming cruisers on the Rhine and the Danube in spring 2024, Amadeus Nova will be the first in a premium new series of cleaner, greener ships for Amadeus River Cruises.

Combining luxurious facilities with modern design, the new vessel will feature hybrid diesel-electric propulsion, partly using battery power, as well as solar panels and heat-recovery systems.

On board you'll find 12 spacious suites with balconies, 67 exterior cabins, the alfresco Café Vienna and a heated pool on the sun deck.

Al Horeya will operate on the River Nile from November. Credit: TUI River Cruises

TUI Al Horeya

Following the success of its current Egyptian voyages, TUI River Cruises will be launching a new Nile ship, TUI AL Horeya, in winter 2024.

Operating seven-night all-inclusive sailings from Luxor, the new vessel will carry 145 guests, with accommodation ranging from single cabins to suites.

Expert Egyptologists will be on board to help passengers get more out of their holiday, with excursions to the temples of Karnak, the Avenue of Sphinxes and a Nubian village.

Celestyal Journey will set sail on September 2. Credit: Celestyal Cruises

Celestyal Journey

The newest ship for Greek-based Celestyal Cruises will set sail on 2 September, following a £17 million update.

Guests on board will have the choice of seven unique dining venues, including speciality and themed restaurants showcasing cuisines from around the world, while other standout features include a champagne bar, two generously sized pools and an entire deck dedicated to wellness.

With accommodation for 1,260 guests in 630 staterooms, Celestyal Journey will offer the line’s popular ‘Idyllic Aegean’ itinerary.

