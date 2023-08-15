Everyone loves a new ship, and three of the best are sailing your way soon...

Dazzling debutantes: Three exciting new ships launching soon

Amadeus Nova

Welcoming cruisers on the Rhine and the Danube in spring 2024, Amadeus Nova will be the first in a premium new series of cleaner, greener ships for Amadeus River Cruises.

Combining luxurious facilities with modern design, the new vessel will feature hybrid diesel-electric propulsion, partly using battery power, as well as solar panels and heat-recovery systems.

On board you'll find 12 spacious suites with balconies, 67 exterior cabins, the alfresco Café Vienna and a heated pool on the sun deck.