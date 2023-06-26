‘Despacito’ singer Luis Fonsi to name new Norwegian Cruise Line ship
Latin Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, musician, and producer, Luis Fonsi, to serve as the godfather of NCL’s newest ship, Norwegian Viva
The second ship in the line’s groundbreaking Prima Class, Norwegian Viva will be christened in Miami on November 28 by Puerto Rican-born Fonsi – best known for his chart-topping hit Despacito – before moving to its homeport of San Juan, Puerto Rico in December 2023.
Norwegian Viva will then offer a variety of seven-day Caribbean voyages through April 2024, with calls to Tortola (British Virgin Islands), St John's (Antigua); Bridgetown (Barbados); Castries (St. Lucia), Philipsburg (St. Maarten); and St. Thomas (U.S. Virgin Islands) before summer 2024 season of cruises from Athens (Piraeus), Lisbon, Rome (Civitavecchia) and Venice (Trieste) before heading to Europe for the summer 2024 season.
David J. Herrera, President of Norwegian Cruise Line said: ”We are thrilled to welcome Latin music icon Luis Fonsi to the NCL family as godfather of Norwegian Viva and to join us as we christen our newest ship.
“Miami, our hometown, is immersed in Latin culture, and we want to celebrate Norwegian Viva’s debut with an infusion of Latin talent headlined by Luis.
“As a native Puerto Rican, who is also based in Miami, he brings people together from around the world with his energy, positivity and music, making him the perfect complement to the vibrant energy of Norwegian Viva.
“We cannot wait for him to join us as we celebrate this milestone moment later this year.”
It’s a long-standing tradition that a cruise ship has a godmother to bring the vessel good luck but, in 2015, Norwegian Cruise Line broke with tradition when it named Pitbull as godfather of Norwegian Escape.
The line also counts Elvis Duran and Chinese singer Wang Leehom as godfathers to two of its ships (Norwegian Bliss and Norwegian Joy respectively).
Fonsi added: “I am so honoured to be named godfather of NCL’s newest ship, Norwegian Viva, and look forward to sharing her with the amazing people of Puerto Rico, a community that truly represents the spirit of ‘live it up’.
“Growing up on an island, the ocean plays such an important part in my life, and there is nowhere else I’d rather be. Cruising provides such an incredible vacation experience, and I cannot wait to christen this incredible ship and introduce her to the world.”
