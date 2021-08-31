Credit: TUI/Shutterstock

Save £300 on Marella Cruises and TUI river cruises with these new booking codes Marella Cruises and TUI river cruises have launched a money saving code for customers for holidays in 2021 and 2022.

Marella Cruises and TUI river cruises customers can save a whopping £300 when booking a cruise holiday through popular tour operator TUI. The new deals are available for a month and apply to cruises taking place until late 2022. This is what you need to know about the new cruise offers.

Related articles

Marella Cruises Throughout September, cruisers can save an extra £300 per booking on cruises departing between September 1, 2021, – December 31, 2022, using the code CRUISE300. Holidaymakers will be able to travel to short-haul favourites such as Palma and Tenerife or to far-flung destinations including Jamaica and Cuba. To use the code, enter CRUISE300 in upper case when on the holiday payment page of TUI's website. - READ MORE: Marella Cruises launches first literature themed cruise -

Holidaymakers will be able to travel to far-flung destinations including Jamaica. Credit: Shutterstock

Travellers should note, however, the offer excludes Marella's Electric Sunsets: 90s vs 00s cruise, departing on May 4, 2022. What's more, anyone aged 18-years and older will be required to have had both COVID-19 jabs at least 14 days before travelling. - READ MORE: Marella Cruises announces UK's first fly-cruises - Additionally, all under 18-year-olds, excluding infants under the age of two who will not be able to sail as they are exempt from testing, will be asked to have a lateral flow test. All guests will need to check-in for their cruise and complete their cruise health declaration online pre-departure to release their cruise boarding pass.

TUI River Cruises customers can save £300 with the new code. Credit: TUI

TUI river cruises Following the official launch of TUI River Cruises, the £300 saving code is also available for those wanting to explore Europe’s best waterways. Using TUIRIVER300 river cruisers can save £300 per booking on sailings departing from October 1, 2021 – October 31, 2022. - READ MORE: TUI River Cruises and Marella Cruises launch winter holiday 2022 sale - The code is applicable to bookings of a minimum duration of five nights. To use the code, enter TUIRIVER300 in upper case when on the holiday payment page of TUI's website. Remember, anyone aged 18-years and older will be required to have had both COVID-19 jabs at least 14 days before travelling.