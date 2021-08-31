Save £300 on Marella Cruises and TUI river cruises with these new booking codes
Marella Cruises and TUI river cruises have launched a money saving code for customers for holidays in 2021 and 2022.
Marella Cruises and TUI river cruises customers can save a whopping £300 when booking a cruise holiday through popular tour operator TUI.
The new deals are available for a month and apply to cruises taking place until late 2022.
This is what you need to know about the new cruise offers.
Six of the best Rhine cruises for spring and summer 2022
Marella Cruises announces UK's first fly-cruises - when is TUI cruise line resuming?
Why should you choose a river cruise over an ocean cruise? We ask the experts
TUI River Cruises and Marella Cruises launch winter holiday 2022 sale
Marella Cruises launches first literature themed cruise
Marella Cruises announces Spain and Greece cruise holidays as TUI line returns
Your guide to cruising the Mediterranean - which destination is best for you?
Marella Cruises
Throughout September, cruisers can save an extra £300 per booking on cruises departing between September 1, 2021, – December 31, 2022, using the code CRUISE300.
Holidaymakers will be able to travel to short-haul favourites such as Palma and Tenerife or to far-flung destinations including Jamaica and Cuba.
To use the code, enter CRUISE300 in upper case when on the holiday payment page of TUI's website.
- READ MORE: Marella Cruises launches first literature themed cruise -
Travellers should note, however, the offer excludes Marella's Electric Sunsets: 90s vs 00s cruise, departing on May 4, 2022.
What's more, anyone aged 18-years and older will be required to have had both COVID-19 jabs at least 14 days before travelling.
- READ MORE: Marella Cruises announces UK's first fly-cruises -
Additionally, all under 18-year-olds, excluding infants under the age of two who will not be able to sail as they are exempt from testing, will be asked to have a lateral flow test.
All guests will need to check-in for their cruise and complete their cruise health declaration online pre-departure to release their cruise boarding pass.
TUI river cruises
Following the official launch of TUI River Cruises, the £300 saving code is also available for those wanting to explore Europe’s best waterways.
Using TUIRIVER300 river cruisers can save £300 per booking on sailings departing from October 1, 2021 – October 31, 2022.
- READ MORE: TUI River Cruises and Marella Cruises launch winter holiday 2022 sale -
The code is applicable to bookings of a minimum duration of five nights.
To use the code, enter TUIRIVER300 in upper case when on the holiday payment page of TUI's website.
Remember, anyone aged 18-years and older will be required to have had both COVID-19 jabs at least 14 days before travelling.
Save £300 on Marella Cruises and TUI river cruises with these new booking codes
Princess Cruises' Sky Princess sails for the first time in 17 months - what's onboard?
The world's largest ocean cruise ships from P&O Cruises to Royal Caribbean
Lobster & ricotta ravioli recipe with lemon sauce & rocket oil
Feeling hot hot hot! What to do and not do if you want to stay safe in the sun
Fred Olsen celebrates first international voyage to Iceland
Best Christmas-themed river cruises for 2021
Holland America Line: The Only Way To Visit Alaska In 2022
Malaga travel guide: What to see and do, what to eat and what to buy in Spanish city
15 amazing European cruises for 2021 from P&O Cruises & Royal Caribbean to MSC and Saga
Exotic Explorer
- 7 nights, departs on the 06 Dec 2022
- Marella Cruises, Marella Discovery 2
- Montego Bay, Roatán Island, Santo Tomás de Castilla, + 3 more
Exotic Explorer
- 7 nights, departs on the 17 Jan 2023
- Marella Cruises, Marella Discovery 2
- Montego Bay, Roatán Island, Santo Tomás de Castilla, + 3 more
Adriatic Explorer
- 7 nights, departs on the 04 Jun 2022
- Marella Cruises, Marella Explorer
- Corfu, Koper, Venice, + 4 more
Canarian Flavours
- 7 nights, departs on the 03 Jan 2022
- Marella Cruises, Marella Explorer
- Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Santa Cruz de La Palma, San Sebastian de la Gomera, + 5 more
Adriatic Affair
- 7 nights, departs on the 05 May 2022
- Marella Cruises, Marella Explorer 2
- Dubrovnik, Rijeka, Ravenna, + 4 more