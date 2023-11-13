MSC Cruises confirms order for two more LNG ships

The two vessels, currently referred to as World Class 3 and 4, will be delivered in 2026 and 2027, respectively. Both ships will be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and will use “innovative solutions to maximise energy efficiency, with extensive use of heat recovery and other technological solutions.” World Class 3 and World Class 4 will be able to use a mix of alternative fuels, including bio and synthetic methane, and green methanol. MSC Cruises claims that their first and second World-class ships, MSC World Europa and MSC World America are the “most energy efficient ships in the industry.” The line said that it also has the “option” for a fifth ship to be built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard.

Pierfrancesco Vago, MSC Cruises executive chair, said: “We are proud to continue our 20-year partnership with the Chantiers de l’Atlantique with whom we have already built 18 ships with our 19th under construction.



“Together we are building some of the most advanced ships in the world. We are committed to researching and investing in future environmental technologies as they become available, to ensure we continue progressing on our decarbonisation journey to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.”



Laurent Castaing, general manager at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard, said: “At a difficult time for the European shipbuilding industry, MSC Cruises has shown its confidence in our abilities and skills with this order.



“We would therefore like to express our gratitude to MSC Cruises for its renewed confidence at this crucial time.”