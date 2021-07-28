Princess Cruises announces new 12-night Canary Islands cruise
Princess Cruises has revealed it is adding an extra cruise to the Canary Islands in 2022 onboard cruise ship Emerald Princess.
Princess Cruises added the Canary Islands cruise to Emerald Princess’ 2022 ex-UK season, the popular line announced today.
The new cruise holiday will run after the ship has finishes sailing around the British Islands during the summer holidays next year.
Emerald Princess will depart 26 October 2022, sailing roundtrip from Southampton on the new 12-night Canary Islands cruise
She will call at Vigo, Madeira (Funchal), Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote (Arrecife), and Lisbon.
Princess Cruises announces new 12-night Canary Islands cruise
Why should you choose a river cruise over an ocean cruise? We ask the experts
Win a 7-night ‘Jewels of the Dalmatian Coast’ cruise for two, worth £3,298 with Riviera Travel
Saga's Spirit of Adventure sails inaugural cruise - what's inside the ship, from cabins to dining?
Celebrity Cruises new ship Celebrity Beyond - what you can expect onboard
'Get your case out and go' Olympic gold-medallist Tessa Sanderson on returning to cruising
Greece holidays: From Rhodes to Crete, which Greek hotspot is your next getaway?
Best cruise ships for sports fans & thrillseekers - from surfing on deck to basketball courts
Inside Fred Olsen's new ship Bolette as she sails for the first time, from cabins to dining
Princess Cruises' Sky Princess arrives in the UK for the first time - what's onboard?
“Following popular demand for Princess’ itineraries to the Canaries, we are delighted to extend Emerald Princess’ ex-UK season with this new voyage, meaning guests have three Canary Islands sailings to choose from for 2022,” Tony Roberts, vice president Princess Cruises UK & Europe said.
How much does the Princess cruise cost?
Cruise fares on Emerald Princess start from £999pp based on two people sharing an inside stateroom.
All-inclusive fares start from £1,359pp and include a premium drinks package, crew incentive, and unlimited Wi-Fi.
In addition, guests can receive up to $500 onboard credit per stateroom when they book a 2022 or 2023 Princess cruise before August 31, 2021.
The news follows the arrival of sister ship Sky Princess in Southampton.
She and Regal Princess will both be sailing the British Isles in the coming months.
Itineraries include such ports of-call as Portland, Liverpool, Belfast and Greenock.
- READ MORE: Inside Sky Princess cruise ship -
The 3,660-guest MedallionClass Sky Princess launched in late 2019 and is one of the newest vessels in the Princess Cruises fleet.
Tony Roberts said of the hotel at sea: “Sky Princess encompasses innovative technology, spectacular style and unique design features.
"Guests can look forward to the MedallionClass experience, world-class dining, West-End style theatre shows, an overwater SeaWalk, expansive Piazza, and Sky Suites, featuring the largest balconies at sea.”
Santa Cruz de Tenerife
Once the sole capital of the Canary Islands, Santa Cruz de Tenerife is not to be underestimated as…Read more
Puerto del Rosario, Fuerteventura
Puerto del Rosario is the busy port and capital of the second largest of Spain’s Canary Islands,…Read more
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
There’s nothing quite like stepping off a cruise ship and being almost immediately surrounded by…Read more
10-Day Canary Islands
- 10 nights, departs on the 19 Oct 2022
- Princess Cruises, Sky Princess
- Southampton, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, + 3 more
12-Day Canary Islands
- 12 nights, departs on the 17 Oct 2023
- Princess Cruises, Sky Princess
- Southampton, Vigo, Funchal, Madeira, + 5 more
11-Day Canary Islands
- 11 nights, departs on the 12 Oct 2021
- Princess Cruises, Regal Princess
- Southampton, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, + 4 more
12-Day Canary Islands
- 12 nights, departs on the 28 Mar 2022
- Princess Cruises, Sky Princess
- Southampton, Lisbon, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, + 5 more
12-Day Canary Islands
- 12 nights, departs on the 29 Oct 2023
- Princess Cruises, Sky Princess
- Southampton, Vigo, Funchal, Madeira, + 5 more