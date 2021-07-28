Search for your ideal Cruise
Cruise news / Princess Cruises announces new 12-night Canary Islands cruise
Princess Cruises announces new 12-night Canary Islands cruise

Author: Harriet Mallinson

Published on:

Princess Cruises has revealed it is adding an extra cruise to the Canary Islands in 2022 onboard cruise ship Emerald Princess.

Princess Cruises added the Canary Islands cruise to Emerald Princess’ 2022 ex-UK season, the popular line announced today.

The new cruise holiday will run after the ship has finishes sailing around the British Islands during the summer holidays next year.

Emerald Princess will depart 26 October 2022, sailing roundtrip from Southampton on the new 12-night Canary Islands cruise

She will call at Vigo, Madeira (Funchal), Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote (Arrecife), and Lisbon.

“Following popular demand for Princess’ itineraries to the Canaries, we are delighted to extend Emerald Princess’ ex-UK season with this new voyage, meaning guests have three Canary Islands sailings to choose from for 2022,” Tony Roberts, vice president Princess Cruises UK & Europe said.

How much does the Princess cruise cost?

Cruise fares on Emerald Princess start from £999pp based on two people sharing an inside stateroom.

All-inclusive fares start from £1,359pp and include a premium drinks package, crew incentive, and unlimited Wi-Fi.

In addition, guests can receive up to $500 onboard credit per stateroom when they book a 2022 or 2023 Princess cruise before August 31, 2021.

Emerald Princess will depart 26 October 2022, sailing roundtrip from Southampton. Credit: Princess Cruises

The news follows the arrival of sister ship Sky Princess in Southampton.

She and Regal Princess will both be sailing the British Isles in the coming months.

Itineraries include such ports of-call as Portland, Liverpool, Belfast and Greenock.

- READ MORE: Inside Sky Princess cruise ship -

The 3,660-guest MedallionClass Sky Princess launched in late 2019 and is one of the newest vessels in the Princess Cruises fleet.

Tony Roberts said of the hotel at sea: “Sky Princess encompasses innovative technology, spectacular style and unique design features.

"Guests can look forward to the MedallionClass experience, world-class dining, West-End style theatre shows, an overwater SeaWalk, expansive Piazza, and Sky Suites, featuring the largest balconies at sea.”

Iconic ports

Santa Cruz de Tenerife

Once the sole capital of the Canary Islands, Santa Cruz de Tenerife is not to be underestimated as…

Read more

Puerto del Rosario, Fuerteventura

Puerto del Rosario is the busy port and capital of the second largest of Spain’s Canary Islands,…

Read more

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

There’s nothing quite like stepping off a cruise ship and being almost immediately surrounded by…

Read more
