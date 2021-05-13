Princess Cruises: All passengers impacted by the cancellations will be offered options. Credit: Princess
Princess Cruises has cancelled a swathe of cruise holidays this summer in the Caribbean and Mediterranean over continuing Covid restrictions.

Princess Cruises said it axed the sailings "due to ongoing international travel restrictions."

The cruise line continues to work with government and port authorities to finalise plans for its return to cruising.

All passengers impacted by the Caribbean and Mediterranean cancellations will be offered options as to how they wish to proceed with their booking.

Princess Cruises cancelled sailings

Caribbean Princess - Caribbean sailings through August 21, 2021

Enchanted Princess - Remaining 2021 Mediterranean season

Ruby Princess - California Coast and Mexico sailings up to August 21, 2021

Sky Princess is offering UK sailings
Princess Cruises sailings were axed "due to ongoing international travel restrictions." Credit: Princess

If your cruise is cancelled, Princess will offer to move guests to a choice of an equivalent cruise in 2021 or 2022.

The rebooking process will have the added benefit of protecting the guests’ 2021 fare on their replacement cruise.

Alternatively, guests can choose a future cruise credit (FCC) equivalent to 100 percent of the cruise fare paid.

They will also get an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 10 percent of the cruise fare paid (minimum £25) or a full refund to the original form of payment.

Requests must be received by June 15 or guests will automatically receive the FCC option. 

FCCs can be used on any cruises booked by and sailing by December 31, 2022.  

Princess will protect travel agent commission on bookings that were paid in full in recognition of the critical role they play in the cruise line’s business and success.

In more positive Princess news, both the Sky Princess and Regal Princess will be sailing out of Southampton this summer on a series of new short domestic cruises for UK guests.

Princess guests can choose a future cruise credit
Princess Cruises: Sky Princess will be sailing out of Southampton this summer. Credit: Princess
Domestic cruises can restart from Monday 17 May under Government rules as international travel opens up under a traffic light system.

"Domestic cruises depart from and return to UK ports," clarified the Department of Transport.

"They may operate beyond UK waters, but are currently restricted to UK port calls and carrying residents from the UK and the Common Travel Area (Jersey, Guernsey, Isle of Man and Ireland) only."

The authority added: "Domestic cruises will be able to operate with up to 1,000 people or 50 percent capacity, whichever is lower. This capacity limit applies to passengers only."

