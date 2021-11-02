Credit: Shutterstock

Princess Cruises: Save up to £350pp on free flights & transfers for Europe cruises 2022 Princess Cruises has today announced holidaymakers can snap up free flights and transfers on 2022 cruises to the Mediterranean and Scandinavia.

Princess Cruises is offering guests the chance to save up to £350 per person on their cruise holidays. Free flights and transfers are up for grabs if you book between now and December 20. The incredible savings apply to over 70 fly-Europe 2022 voyages and includes the cost of flights, taxes and transfers on Princess's 2022 Mediterranean fly-cruises and 2022 Scandinavian fly-cruises. Med cruises start and end in Rome, Athens, Barcelona while Scandinavia sailings start and end in Copenhagen.

Guests will get to sail on beloved Princess ship Regal Princess and brand new vessel Enchanted Princess. Regal Princess will cruise the Mediterranean with departures running from March through to September next year. - READ MORE: What's onboard Regal Princess cruise ship - Meanwhile, Enchanted Princess will sail roundtrip from Copenhagen from April to September. visiting Sweden, Russia, Germany and beyond. Prices with flights and transfers included (up to £350 per person) start from: £589pp for a seven-night fly-Med cruise on Regal Princess

£1,069pp for an 11-night Scandinavia cruise on Enchanted Princess

£1,199pp for a 14-night fly-Med cruise on Regal Princess

Visit Kotor on a seven-night Mediterranean cruise on Regal Princess. Credit: Shutterstock

Holidaymakers can also make the most of the free flights and transfer on fly-Europe cruises during the summer holidays. - READ MORE: Six of the best Mediterranean cruises in 2021 and 2022 - Princess Cruises summer cruises A seven-night Mediterranean cruise on Regal Princess, departing 6 August 2022. Sailing from Athens to Barcelona, calling at Santorini, Kotor, Sicily, and Naples. Prices start from £589pp for two people sharing an inside stateroom or £494pp for a family of four (with flights and transfers up to £350pp included).

An 11-night Scandinavian cruise on Enchanted Princess, departing 31 July 2022. Sailing roundtrip from Copenhagen and calling at Oslo, Berlin, Tallinn, St. Petersburg (overnight stay), Helsinki, and Stockholm. Prices start from £1,169pp for two people sharing an inside stateroom or £784pp for a family of four (with flights and transfers up to £350pp included). - READ MORE: Celebrate in style with Princess Cruises' Ultimate Balcony Dining experience - A 14-night Western Mediterranean & Aegean cruise on Regal Princess, departing 13 August 2022. Sailing from Barcelona to Athens, calling at Gibraltar, Marseille (Provence), Genoa, Florence/Pisa (Livorno), Rome (Civitavecchia), Naples, Crete, Kusadasi, Istanbul, and Mykonos. Prices start from £1,299pp for two people sharing an inside stateroom or £999pp for a family of four (with flights and transfers up to £350pp included). Find out more by visiting princess.com.