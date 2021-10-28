Credit: Princess Cruises Sponsored by Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises: Celebrate a special occasion in style with the Ultimate Balcony Dining experience Princess Cruises allows you to celebrate a special occasion in luxury with the Ultimate Balcony Dining experience. Enjoy beautiful scenery, fresh air and mouth-watering cuisine all in one seamless event.

Princess Cruises’ Ultimate Balcony Dining experience ensures guests can take in the stunning scenery and delectable cuisine all in one go from the comfort of their stateroom balcony. Whether you plump for breakfast, dinner or both, this al fresco dining experience allows you to enjoy a truly effortless cruising experience – no trekking to the buffet here, the food will come to you! Got a special date to commemorate while onboard? The Ultimate Balcony Dining experience is the perfect way to celebrate those special occasions in life. Whether it is a birthday, anniversary, engagement or retirement celebration, make sure you make the event one to remember. Of course, you don’t just need a significant occasion to splurge - the Ultimate Balcony Dining experience is also the perfect accompaniment whilst scenic cruising in Alaska or even the Panama Canal, offering the most wonderful backdrop.

Alternatively, why not spice up a sea day? Step out of your plush bed (if you can bear to part with it) and truly pamper yourself with Princess’s Ultimate Balcony Dining experience before heading to the pool deck or spa for a day of real TLC. - READ MORE: A tour around Princess Cruises' Sky Princess -

So, what delicacies can Princess passengers expect on the menu? Feast your eyes (and stomach) on the spread that awaits at breakfast. Feel like a, well… Princess as a smorgasbord of pastries looking far too good to eat is served to you by your private waiter. Ensure you leave room for the delectable cold-smoked salmon, though – it’s served alongside dill cream cheese and a toasted lemon brioche and a quiche Lorraine, a bacon, shallot, tomato and fontina cheese gratin. Even your morning fruit has undergone a glamorous makeover, served with clover honey Chantilly crème. Then wash everything down with bubbly - this breakfast easily knocks your usual bowl of porridge out of the park!

The Ultimate Balcony Dining experience ultimate is so nice, you can enjoy it twice; have breakfast at sunrise and dinner at sunset. - READ MORE: Why you should take a 'real holiday' with Princess Cruises - The dinner menu offers mouth-watering treats; indulge in Pacific blue crab cake baked in a puff pastry crown, served with thyme-infused tomato chutney and whole grain mustard cream – and this is just to start! Tuck into broiled tails of cold water lobster alongside drawn lemon butter and a vegetable bouquet or a grilled filet of beef tenderloin Diane alongside chateau potatoes, vegetable bouquet and a mushroom demi-glace. If you can’t bear to make the decision between the two, enjoy both with the surf and turf option.

All of this comes alongside cocktails, canapés and a half-bottle of French Champagne, meaning your hand will never be empty. Room for more? Have your cake and eat it by ending your dinner in indulgence with Princess’ extraordinary chocolate quartet served with delicate quenelles of dark, Swiss, milk and white chocolate mousseline for dessert. If you are in a stateroom with a balcony, this is a treat exclusively designed for you, with dinner costing an additional $100 per couple and breakfast $45 for two people.

