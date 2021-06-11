Inside Seabourn's luxury adventure ship sailing to Antarctica in 2022 Seabourn has unveiled some exciting news this week as it shared its Extraordinary Expeditions’ itineraries which are set to whisk holidaymakers off to Antarctica, the Amazon and beyond from next year.

Cruise lovers who long for adventure and luxury will likely want to keep an eye out for these new Seabourn cruises. Voyages aboard the fleet’s first purpose-built expedition ship Seabourn Venture are scheduled for autumn 2022 through 2023. The ship is the first of two ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships from Seabourn. The vessels will sail the west coast of South America, cross the Drake Passage to Antarctica, tuck into remote South Georgia and the Falkland Islands, and explore deep into the Amazon River all the way to Peru, with untouched destinations for guests to experience throughout.

So what can passengers expect on these cruises? Well, the 2022-2023 itineraries include 15 distinct 10- to 21-day Antarctic and Amazon expeditions, with extended voyage options available up to 30 days in length. All Extraordinary Expeditions will feature a variety of opportunities for travellers to discover diverse wildlife and breathtaking landscapes, and learn about natural wonders, fascinating history, and enduring cultures and traditions. A world-class expedition team of 26 highly regarded wilderness experts, scientists, historians and naturalists will be on board to impart their wisdom. What's more, the experts are part of the Seabourn Conversations program, providing in-depth insights into the history, ecology and culture of the places they visit. “Seabourn Venture is the first-ever full luxury, purpose-built expedition ship,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “We are looking forward to returning to South America in 2022 and 2023.”

Seabourn Venture explores deep into the Amazon River all the way to Peru. Credit: Seabourn

Seabourn Venture’s itinerary highlights Chilean Fjords, Antarctica, South Georgia & Falkland Islands Between November 2022 and February 2023, Seabourn Venture guests will discover scenic sounds, fjords, channels and glaciers in Chile, sailing to Antarctica, and crossing back to explore South Georgia and the Falkland Islands. The ship will sail on nine voyages, ranging from 10 to 21 days, to “The Great White Continent” which will include multiple daily operations using the Zodiacs for landings and Zodiac cruises along the Antarctic Peninsula. Optional excursions will also be available, such as kayaking and the ship’s submarines, allowing guests to explore the vast frontier below sea level. Guests can look forward to viewing myriad species of penguins, seals and whales; visiting sites of historical and geological interest; gaining firsthand insights into regional scientific research; and enjoying scenic cruising of spectacular waterways and passages.



Two of the Antarctic voyages will also include visits to South Georgia, one of the most far-flung destinations on Earth teeming with massive populations of penguins, fur seals, elephant seals and seabirds.



Each of these voyages will also visit the Falkland Islands, located about 400 miles off the southeast coast of South America.



Based on the day’s weather and most favourable anchorage positions, Seabourn Venture may call at: Saunders Island, the site of Port Egmont, established in 1765 as the first British settlement in the Falklands; Steeple Jason Island, a protected nature reserve highly prized for its exceptional abundance of wildlife, including the world’s largest colony of black-browed albatrosses; West Point Island, where guests can meet the Napiers, the island’s only occupants and visit rockhopper penguins; and New Island, one of the most remote of the inhabited islands, which lies on the western fringe of the archipelago and supports some of the largest concentrations and diversity of wildlife in the Falklands.

Brazil & The Amazon In March and April 2023, Seabourn Venture will embark on a series of four 10- to 12-day expedition voyages in Brazil and the Amazon. The ship will visit many colourful colonial cities on the coast of Brazil and sail into the heart of South America through one of the world’s greatest rivers, where guests can cruise in Zodiacs along the Amazon River and visit ancient sites and indigenous villages. The voyages will explore a variety of environments shaped by the mighty river itself, cutting through three major regions: Flooded Forests and Blackwater Tributaries – Manaus, Brazil to Rio Jutaí; The Frontier Amazon – Rio Jutaí to Leticia, Colombia; and The Seaport in the Jungle – Leticia to Iquitos, Peru. Guests may also book back-to-back cruises for a longer and more immersive voyage lasting up to 22 days.

Adventures await Featuring 132 oceanfront suites each, Seabourn Venture and its sister ship are being designed from conception for expedition travel blended with ultra-luxury and personalised service by a world-class team of professionals with great depth of experience in expeditions, hospitality and luxury cruising. Hospitality design icon Adam D. Tihany is fashioning the indoor and outdoor guest areas for the ships. Both ships will be designed and built for diverse environments to PC6 Polar Class standards and will include a plethora of modern hardware and technology that will extend the ships’ global deployment and capabilities. Two custom-built submarines will be carried on board, in addition to expedition kayaks and 24 Zodiacs that can accommodate all onboard guests at once.