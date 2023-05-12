Seabourn Venture makes UK debut

Seabourn Venture, the first purpose-built expedition ship for Seabourn, has made its maiden call in the UK

The ship arrived at Tilbury port on 10 May and media, including World of Cruising, together with travel agents embarked for a media dinner and overnight stay on board. Ship visits for agents to preview Seabourn Venture will also take place in Dublin on May 17 and in Leith on May 24. “The UK is a very important market for Seabourn , and we are honoured to be a brand of choice for vacation for many extraordinary guests from this region,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. “Seabourn Venture is a state-of-the-art ship that combines Seabourn’s luxury elegance and style with full expedition capabilities. The ship will give our guests the ultimate ‘Seabourn Moments’ in the most beautiful and hard-to-reach destinations of our planet.”

Tomorrow (May 12), Venture will sail from Greenwich to Leith on a 12-day Lands of the Celts voyage. This will be followed by an 11-day voyage to the Orkney and Shetland Islands on May 24.

After this, the vessel will begin its second season in the Arctic with a series of 14- and 15-day voyages to Greenland and Iceland.

Then in August, Venture will embark on the ultra-luxury cruise line’s first voyage through the Northwest Passage with a 23-day adventure from Kangerlussuaq, Greenland to Nome, Alaska.

