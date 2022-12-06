Menu

Star on board: Aled Jones Aled Jones MBE is best known

for his Christmas hit Walking In The Air. Here he tells us how he survived a rocky sailing through the Bay of Biscay and the secrets to his late-night

boogying.

What was the first ship you sailed on?

I was very fortunate to perform at the inaugural voyage for Cunard’s Queen Victoria, which has an amazing theatre. I’ve also enjoyed many more sea and river cruises. I love them both.



Tell us what you love most about cruising?

I really love meeting the guests onboard and finding out more about their holidays. I always feel like I’m on the adventure with them. I also love working on board and making my performances as unique as possible so that the audience feel like they’re getting something special.



What’s the best (and worst) thing ever to happen to you at sea?

I haven’t had any disasters but a memorable cruise was performing a concert while going through the Bay of Biscay. It was a rough one and my feet left the stage while I was singing Walking in the Air!

Aled performed on the inaugural voyage for Cunard’s Queen Victoria.

What would be your ideal cruise?

It’s happening – Christmas markets 2023 with Imagine Cruising. I love Christmas so this will be a dream cruise for me. I’d also like to cruise to Australia and the North Pole.



Who would be your ideal cruise travelling companion?

It would have to be my wife Claire. She’s never been on a cruise so it would be very special. Otherwise, it would have to be my musical director – he always travels with me.



What do you like to eat and drink at sea?

Everything – diets go out of the window the minute I step on board. I may be working but I like to think of it as a mini holiday too.

Australia features on the singer's bucket-list. Credit: Shutterstock

Do you get recognised when you travel?

Yes, but I love that and people are always so friendly. I love walking through the ship and meeting the people on board. I have been known to share drinks with guests in the bar way too late in the evening – and of course, that often lead to dancing too.



Can you give us any travel packing tips?

Travel light! Over the years I have become an expert on what to pack and what not to.



What’s your top travel tip?

Always change your watch to the time you’re in as soon as possible. If I travel to Australia – which I often do – I change my watch at the airport. Also, an eye mask and Sony noise cancelling headphones are a must.

The radio and TV presenter will be performing on a Christmas cruise in 2023. Credit: Shutterstock

Where are you planning to travel to in 2023?

I have a few cruises – involving the UK, Scandinavia and Europe – on the agenda. I’m very lucky to be going to these places whilst I’m working.



What can we expect to see on board Imagine Holidays’ Christmas river cruise in December 2023?

I’ll be singing a selection of popular carols and narrating an intimate performance of The Snowman with a string quartet – it will be magical.



Why do you think audiences still like to hear you sing Walking In The Air?

It’s become part of Christmas and for that I’m eternally grateful.

Most recent articles