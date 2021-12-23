Save hundreds in Ambassador Cruise Line's latest sale - cheap drinks, cabins and cruises
Ambassador Cruise Line has revealed its brand new sale today. Passengers sailing with the British brand can save up to 30 percent on selected sailings.
Ambassador cruises can be bagged on the cheap from today as the new cruise line launches its “New year Saver Fares.”
Customers will be able to get their hands on savings for spring cruises in the Fjords, exploring the Baltics and summer voyages in Iceland and Greenland.
On selected sailings, holidaymakers will be able to save up to 30 percent off.
The latest Ambassador deals and offers don't stop there. If you book a New Year Saver Fare before January 31, 2022, you'll get an exclusive 20 percent off the Ambassador Explorer Drinks Package from only £21.57pp per day.
This includes: gratuities and service charges and non-alcoholic beverages including unlimited soft drinks.
The package also comprises house brands from the bar, house wines and 50 percent discount on premium beverages from the bar.
-
Cheaper cabins are also in the offing with this new deal. Guests can also take advantage of Ambassador’s Twin Inside or Outside Cabin Guarantee grades on nine selected Ambience sailings.
Saving up to £750pp, guests can book a guaranteed inside cabin (categories 1-4) or an outside cabin (categories 6C-8) as standard.
This option is perfect for those who don’t mind where their cabin will be on the ship.
Ambassador is the first British cruise line to launch in the UK, in over a decade.
-
Sailing from London Tilbury, the no-fly itineraries provide a premium-value, authentic cruise experience predominantly aimed at the 50-plus traveller.
The first ship, Ambience, will sail in Spring 2022 and is designed to carry up to 1,400 guests in 798 cabins.
Ambassador cruises 2022 and 2023
Baltic Treasures and St Petersburg
When: July 23, 2022, for 14 nights.
How much: Prices start at £1149pp (saving £200pp) for a Standard Twin room
What: Journey through the Baltic Sea to one of Russia’s jewels and a treasure-house of history, St. Petersburg, with its array of ornate churches and cathedrals, opulent palaces that once housed Tsars and, of course, the magnificent Hermitage Museum.
Ambassador Cruise Line takes travellers from the wealth of Copenhagen and Stockholm to the up-and-coming capital of Tallinn, Estonia. As an interactive Circus Cruise for all the family, guests onboard can also experience some of the UK's greatest acts and learn the art of juggling, diablo, balancing, and illusion.
-
Norway's Fjordland
When: October 16, 2022, for seven nights.
How much: Prices start at £599pp (saving £100pp) for a Standard Plus Twin room
What: Norway is undeniably breathtaking and the sheer scale of the destination’s fjords has to be seen to be believed. Gliding along mirror-smooth waters, be wowed by pristine landscapes with an endless, unspoilt vista of craggy cliffs, magnificent waterfalls and snow-capped mountains.
Highlights include Haugesund, formerly the royal seat of the Viking kings, this typically Scandinavian town is set amid the stunning fjords and waterfalls, with colourful houses and a charming waterfront.
A Caribbean Cocktail
When: January 5, 2023, for 42 nights.
How much: Prices start at £3,169 (saving £350pp) for a Superior Twin room
What: Soak in Cuba’s charming capital, palm-fringed beaches, dramatic volcanoes and tropical rainforests as well as exploring a mosaic of Caribbean islands including Barbados, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Jamaica, Turks & Caicos, Tortola (BVI) and Antigua
-
Iceland Land of the Northern Lights
When: March 23, 2023, for 11 nights.
How much: Prices start at £799pp (saving £140pp) for a Standard Twin room
What: Ambassador will take travellers to the beautiful and unblemished island of Iceland, with its colourful, cosmopolitan capital of Reykjavik, in search of the Northern Lights. Along the way, Ambience will visit Invergordon and the remote and tranquil archipelagos of Orkney and the Faroe Islands to complete an unforgettable itinerary.
Russia
Maiden Voyage to Hamburg
- 4 nights, departs on the 06 Apr 2022
- Ambassador Cruise Line, Ambience
- Tilbury, Hamburg, Tilbury + 0 more
Baltic Treasures & St. Petersburg
- 14 nights, departs on the 12 May 2022
- Ambassador Cruise Line, Ambience
- Tilbury, Copenhagen, Tallinn, + 7 more
Autumn Fjordland
- 7 nights, departs on the 16 Oct 2022
- Ambassador Cruise Line, Ambience
- Tilbury, Eidfjord, Bergen, + 3 more
Cuba & Treasures of the Caribbean
- 42 nights, departs on the 05 Jan 2023
- Ambassador Cruise Line, Ambience
- Tilbury, Leixões, Funchal, Madeira, + 14 more
Iceland's Land of the Northern Lights
- 11 nights, departs on the 23 Mar 2023
- Ambassador Cruise Line, Ambience
- Tilbury, Kirkwall, Orkney Islands, Tórshavn, + 4 more