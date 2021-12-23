Search for your ideal Cruise
Where would you like to go?
Departure dates
Cruise type
Cruise line
Cruise news / Save hundreds in Ambassador Cruise Line's latest sale - cheap drinks, cabins and cruises
Ambassador min
Credit: Ambassador Cruise Line

Save hundreds in Ambassador Cruise Line's latest sale - cheap drinks, cabins and cruises

Author: Harriet Mallinson

Published on:

Ambassador Cruise Line has revealed its brand new sale today. Passengers sailing with the British brand can save up to 30 percent on selected sailings.

Ambassador cruises can be bagged on the cheap from today as the new cruise line launches its “New year Saver Fares.”

Customers will be able to get their hands on savings for spring cruises in the Fjords, exploring the Baltics and summer voyages in Iceland and Greenland.

On selected sailings, holidaymakers will be able to save up to 30 percent off.

The latest Ambassador deals and offers don't stop there. If you book a New Year Saver Fare before January 31, 2022, you'll get an exclusive 20 percent off the Ambassador Explorer Drinks Package from only £21.57pp per day.

Related articles
View more articles

This includes: gratuities and service charges and non-alcoholic beverages including unlimited soft drinks.

The package also comprises house brands from the bar, house wines and 50 percent discount on premium beverages from the bar.

- READ MORE: Ambassador boss on community, 'luxury' space and no 'gimmicks' -

Cheaper cabins are also in the offing with this new deal. Guests can also take advantage of Ambassador’s Twin Inside or Outside Cabin Guarantee grades on nine selected Ambience sailings.

Saving up to £750pp, guests can book a guaranteed inside cabin (categories 1-4) or an outside cabin (categories 6C-8) as standard.

Ambassador cabin min
Ambience: Cheaper cabins are also in the offing with this new deal. Credit: Ambassador Cruise Line

This option is perfect for those who don’t mind where their cabin will be on the ship.

Ambassador is the first British cruise line to launch in the UK, in over a decade.

- READ MORE: Ambassador offers half-price coach service to passengers -

Sailing from London Tilbury, the no-fly itineraries provide a premium-value, authentic cruise experience predominantly aimed at the 50-plus traveller.

The first ship, Ambience, will sail in Spring 2022 and is designed to carry up to 1,400 guests in 798 cabins.

St petersburg min
Visit St. Petersburg, with its array of ornate churches and cathedrals with Ambassador. Credit: Shutterstock

Ambassador cruises 2022 and 2023

Baltic Treasures and St Petersburg

When: July 23, 2022, for 14 nights.

How much: Prices start at £1149pp (saving £200pp) for a Standard Twin room

What: Journey through the Baltic Sea to one of Russia’s jewels and a treasure-house of history, St. Petersburg, with its array of ornate churches and cathedrals, opulent palaces that once housed Tsars and, of course, the magnificent Hermitage Museum.

Ambassador Cruise Line takes travellers from the wealth of Copenhagen and Stockholm to the up-and-coming capital of Tallinn, Estonia. As an interactive Circus Cruise for all the family, guests onboard can also experience some of the UK's greatest acts and learn the art of juggling, diablo, balancing, and illusion.

- READ MORE: Baltic cruise and travel tips -

Norway's Fjordland

When: October 16, 2022, for seven nights.

How much: Prices start at £599pp (saving £100pp) for a Standard Plus Twin room

What: Norway is undeniably breathtaking and the sheer scale of the destination’s fjords has to be seen to be believed. Gliding along mirror-smooth waters, be wowed by pristine landscapes with an endless, unspoilt vista of craggy cliffs, magnificent waterfalls and snow-capped mountains.

Highlights include Haugesund, formerly the royal seat of the Viking kings, this typically Scandinavian town is set amid the stunning fjords and waterfalls, with colourful houses and a charming waterfront.

Norway fjords min
Norway is undeniably breathtaking and the sheer scale of the destination’s fjords has to be seen to be believed. Credit: Shutterstock

A Caribbean Cocktail

When: January 5, 2023, for 42 nights.

How much: Prices start at £3,169 (saving £350pp) for a Superior Twin room

What: Soak in Cuba’s charming capital, palm-fringed beaches, dramatic volcanoes and tropical rainforests as well as exploring a mosaic of Caribbean islands including Barbados, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Jamaica, Turks & Caicos, Tortola (BVI) and Antigua

- READ MORE: Tips for cruising alone from romance & friends to safety & dining -

Iceland Land of the Northern Lights

When: March 23, 2023, for 11 nights.

How much: Prices start at £799pp (saving £140pp) for a Standard Twin room

What: Ambassador will take travellers to the beautiful and unblemished island of Iceland, with its colourful, cosmopolitan capital of Reykjavik, in search of the Northern Lights. Along the way, Ambience will visit Invergordon and the remote and tranquil archipelagos of Orkney and the Faroe Islands to complete an unforgettable itinerary.

Russia

Mother Russia is a beautiful and enigmatic country, the largest country in the world and once one…

Read more

Sweden

The homeland of Ikea, Ikea meatballs, Volvo and Abba, Sweden has certainly made its mark on the…

Read more

Norway

Norway has long been a favourite destination for cruisers. This beautiful country offers an…

Read more

Denmark

Denmark is scattered over hundreds of islands making it perfectly primed to be explored by cruise…

Read more

Iceland

Iceland is a breathtaking land of ice and fire, home to ancient volcanoes, steaming geothermal…

Read more
Most recent articles
Main rol
Ocean Cruising

Most popular no-fly cruises 2022 from Southampton with P&O, Royal Caribbean & more
Virgin voyages main
Offers & Deals

How to save money on a cruise: Discover Virgin Voyages sailings and discounted Valiant Lady cruises
Marella ship min
Offers & Deals

TUI reveals Boxing Day sale for Marella Cruises & TUI River Cruises - save up to £300
Bridgetown main min
Ocean Cruising

Bridgetown travel guide: What to see, do and eat in Barbados capital
Princess food excursions min
Food & Drink

Bordeaux wine, Mexican ceviche & Estonian beer: Best Princess excursions for food & drink
Viva cruises main min
River Cruising

Mulled wine, stollen and cheer, the ultimate Christmas market river cruise with VIVA Cruises
Regent christmas main min
Luxury

Inside the world's most expensive Christmas cruise - how Regent Seven Seas Cruises really celebrates
Weird cruises main min
Wildlife

9 of the weirdest cruises in the world from a Tahitian freight boat to an African canoe
Captain atle knutsen min
Interviews

Rocket launches & first world cruise - Viking ship Captain on 'best job in the world'
Qm2 xmas min
Ship Reviews

Christmas comes early on Queen Mary 2 - what a festive Cunard cruise is really like
View more articles
Related Cruises
Ambassador Cruise Line Logo

Maiden Voyage to Hamburg

  • 4 nights, departs on the 06 Apr 2022
  • Ambassador Cruise Line, Ambience
  • Tilbury, Hamburg, Tilbury + 0 more
From
£409 *pp

Baltic Treasures & St. Petersburg

  • 14 nights, departs on the 12 May 2022
  • Ambassador Cruise Line, Ambience
  • Tilbury, Copenhagen, Tallinn, + 7 more
From
£1,149*pp

Autumn Fjordland

  • 7 nights, departs on the 16 Oct 2022
  • Ambassador Cruise Line, Ambience
  • Tilbury, Eidfjord, Bergen, + 3 more
From
£559*pp

Cuba & Treasures of the Caribbean

  • 42 nights, departs on the 05 Jan 2023
  • Ambassador Cruise Line, Ambience
  • Tilbury, Leixões, Funchal, Madeira, + 14 more
From
£3,169*pp

Iceland's Land of the Northern Lights

  • 11 nights, departs on the 23 Mar 2023
  • Ambassador Cruise Line, Ambience
  • Tilbury, Kirkwall, Orkney Islands, Tórshavn, + 4 more
From
£799*pp
View more