Credit: Shutterstock

Ambassador Cruise Line: New British brand offers half-price coach service to passengers Ambassador Cruise Line is set to make travel even easier as it offers a coach service to cruise passengers across England and Wales.

Ambassador Cruise Line is offering the new coach service to coincide with the launch of new cruise ship Ambience in 2022. The vessel's itineraries start on April 6, 2022. There will be 80 pick-up points located across England and Wales. The coaches will bring holidaymakers to the Essex port of London Tilbury where they can embark the ship.

Related articles

To further entice cruises, Ambassador has launched a half-price offer. Passengers can pay from £40 to £60 for a return journey, depending on the distance to the port, if they book before October 15, 2021. - READ MORE: Brand new Ambassador Cruise Line for over 50s to launch 2022 - The cost will include the price of one suitcase but additional luggage can be added for £8. The coaches will be equipped with restrooms, video/television, air-conditioning and executive seating.

Ambassador Cruise Line is offering the new coach service to coincide with the launch of new cruise ship Ambience. Credit: Ambassador

"Cruising with Ambassador Cruise Line has just got easier," announced the cruise line. "On 14 select 2022 Ambience sailings from London Tilbury you can now book to travel by premium coach service from over 80 convenient local regional area pick up points. - READ MORE: Discover more amazing deals and offers for cruises here - "Let us take the hassle of travelling to port away and simply sit back and relax on modern, air-conditioned and comfortable premium coaches with WC, TV/video services. "You’ll think your holiday has started from the moment you step onboard." Ambassador added: "Exact pick-up points and timings will be confirmed in due course."

The cost will include the price of one suitcase but additional luggage can be added for £8. Credit: Shutterstock

Ambassador Cruise Line is the first new British cruise line to launch since 2010. Ambassador will offer voyages to over 90 different ports, with itineraries spanning the British Isles, Norwegian Fjords, the Baltics, St. Petersburg, Greenland, the Arctic, Iceland, the Canary Islands, Cuba, the Caribbean, Cape Verde, and Scandinavia from 6 April 2022 to 16 May 2023. - READ MORE: Ambassador boss on Ambience's community & 'luxury' space - Ambience is Ambassador’s first ship and carries approximately 1,400 guests, creating a welcoming and social atmosphere. She has a choice of five restaurants, two cafes, nine lounges, two swimming pools, a spa, day and evening entertainment, fitness and leisure facilities complemented by enticing enrichment and lifestyle programmes.

Ambassador will offer voyages to over 90 different ports, with itineraries visiting St Petersburg and many more gems. Credit: Shutterstock

Single-use plastics will be limited onboard, in-room amenities and uniforms will be "eco-conscious products" and there will be no printed menus (unless requested), Ambassador Cruise Line CEO Christian Verhounig told World of Cruising. Smart technology will create a "frictionless journey" throughout, from boarding to disembarkation; "We are trying to practice being environmentally conscious," the cruise boss confirmed. - READ MORE: 'Traditional cruising with style' says Ambassador Cruise Line chairman - As for who will get to benefit from all this, Ambassador's target audience is 50-plus and, while they expect couples and groups onboard, they're also keen to welcome solo cruisers. Building a community of "like-minded" passengers is at the heart of what the new cruise line is trying to achieve and Christian hopes Ambience, will be the "friendliest ship afloat."