Competition: Win an Ambassador Cruise Line cruise for two worth £3,000
What better way to start 2023 than by winning a cruise of your choice on board one of Ambassador Cruise Line’s two friendly ships?
What better way to start 2023 than by winning a cruise of your choice on board one of Ambassador Cruise Line's two friendly ships?
We’ve joined forces with popular British no-fly Ambassador Cruise Line to offer one lucky winner and their companion the chance to enjoy a cruise of their choice for any sailing that departs from April 4, 2023 until 31 December 2024.
The lucky winner will receive two £1,500 vouchers for a six-night or more sailing of their choice from any of the company’s seven regional ports. This voucher can be put towards the cost of the cruise and also used to pay for a drinks package too if desired.
Since its launch in April 2022, Ambassador Cruise Line has offered guests a wide range of premium value cruise holidays to many of the world’s most popular destinations. On board you’ll find excellent cuisine, amazing entertainment, comfortable cabins and some of the friendliest staff at sea.
So enter our competition today and you and a lucky companion could soon be enjoying a memorable Ambassador Cruise Line cruise holiday of your choice for free.
The ships
Hosting up to 1,400 guests, Ambience gives those on board the perfect small ship experience. You’ll enjoy great meals at the roomy Buckingham restaurant or Borough Market, with specialist dining available at Saffron and Sea & Grass.
The ship, which is renowned for its great entertainment, provides nightly live shows at The Palladium while there’s plenty of bars on board to whet your whistle, including Raffles Bar, Botanical Lounge, SW19 and The Purple Turtle Pub. Other facilities include a crafting studio, Brontë’s library, a spa and gym, a large swimming pool and two outdoor hot tubs.
Joining the fleet in May 2023 will be sister ship Ambition which will carry up to 1,200 passengers in 714 cabins, 125 of which have balconies. With two main restaurants, speciality dining options and a more casual bistro style café, you’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to cuisine.
Then kick back and enjoy a drink in one of the four onboard bars before you take in a show in the main theatre. The ship also boasts a wellness centre, gym, two swimming pools and a range of tempting shops – all great for days at sea.
Destination heaven
If the onboard offering doesn’t sound tempting enough, the line’s itineraries are just as exciting. You can choose to sail on a Mediterranean, Norwegian Fjord, British Isles, Northern Lights or Iceland cruise with popular port stops including Barcelona, Florence, Athens and Reykjavik. So where will you sail to with Ambassador Cruise Line if you win?
What’s included
- Flexible cancellation policies
- Comfortable accommodation in your chosen cabin category
- Full board cuisine (breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, dinner)
- Captain’s Welcome & Farewell cocktail party
- Captain’s Gala Dinner and Baked Alaska Parade
- Informative guest speakers
- A wide range of entertainment, including evening shows, plays, cabarets, live music & classical interludes
- Daytime activities, quizzes, dance classes and outside deck games
- Range of fitness, dance and wellness classes
- Use of gym, swimming pools and hot tubs
- Spa access
- Porterage of luggage between the port and cabin
- All port taxes, fees and charges
TERMS AND CONDITIONS
Conditions of entry
- The voucher can only be used for a new booking on a sailing six nights or more departing after April 4, 2023. Voucher amount can only be used at the initial time of booking, on one booking, on the sailing/cabin and a drinks package (please note both guests in cabin must take the same drinks package option).
- Any funds that are left over after this point, if the total comes below £2,000 (£1,000 per person), will be lost and cannot be held, transferred, refunded or stored as credit against the booking. If a booking amount comes above the £2,000 (£1,000 per person) total, it is the responsibility of the winner to pay the remaining balance.
- Voucher cannot be used for any subsidiaries; parking, visas, health testing, gift packages, on board spends of a personal nature, or onboard gratuities or service charges. Voucher must be used by March 31, 2023 for a sailing up until March 2024.
- The competition is open to entrants from the UK over 18 years only. The prize is as described and there is no cash alternative. Only one entry per person. Ambassador Cruise Line reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal value should circumstances become necessary.
- The winner must hold a valid passport and comprehensive travel insurance with COVID-19 cover. They must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with booster top ups as introduced/required at least 14 days prior to sailing and also subject to a COVID-19 test, 72 hours prior to sailing.
- It is the winner’s responsibility to check any visa and health requirements for the cruise. The winner may be required to take part in publicity resulting from the prize draw.
- Friends and family of Ambassador are not eligible to enter. Cruise Holidays booked with Ambassador Cruise Holidays Limited, trading as Ambassador Cruise Line is a member of ABTA (No. Y6765).
- Cruise holidays booked with Ambassador Cruise Line are financially protected by means of financial failure insurance (FFI) in accordance with the Package Travel and Linked Arrangements Regulations 2018. Our FFI scheme is managed by TMU Management Limited and underwritten by Accelerant Insurance Europe SA, who are regulated by the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA Ref 3193).
- The insurance policy also includes repatriation if required, arising from the cancellation or curtailment of your travel arrangements due to the insolvency of Ambassador Cruise Line.
