Menu

Sponsored by Marella Cruises

Book a 2023 cruise to brighten up your autumn/winter Winter’s coming so now is the time when thoughts turn to planning a cruise abroad for next year. If you’re looking for an affordable break, a Marella cruise could be for you – especially if you can get a low deposit and spread the payments as well.

We all deserve a break after the last couple of years and Marella Cruises is a great place to start looking. Part of TUI Group, aka one of the world's leading travel companies, their cruise holidays include flights, luggage, transfer, meals, drinks, tips, and service charges all in one simple package – plus if you book before October 3, 2022, you take advantage of a low £25 deposit on departures between November 1, 2022 and April 30, 2024, and spread the payments.



With cruise destinations from the Caribbean, North and Central America, Canary Islands, The Mediterranean, and the Middle and the Far East, the deals they regularly feature on their website are well worth checking.

Sail away with Marella Cruises. Credit: Marella Cruises

Short/mid-haul cruises

Considering cruising to the Canary Islands, Azores, Cape Verde Islands,or perhaps the Western Mediterranean? The good news is that you can secure your dream cruise with a low deposit of just £25 per person. The full deposit balance of £250 per person will only be due 12 weeks AFTER you've made your booking (departure date dependent).



Marella’s seven-night Treasures of the Mediterranean cruise aboard Marella Discovery 2 departs Palma, Mallorca on May 2, 2023, with cruise and stay options available. Ports of call include Palamos – the Catalan fishing village with its fish restaurants clustered around the harbour – and Ajaccio in Corsica. The birthplace of Napoleon is famed for its narrow streets, lovely, varied architecture, and wonderful cathedral.



Elsewhere Civitavecchia allows passengers to visit Rome, the Imperial City where the Colosseum and Forum await. Another Roman wonder awaits when calling at Naples. Here you can admire Mount Vesuvius looming to your left, and explore the preserved ancient Roman city of Pompeii or perhaps the beautiful island of Capri before refuelling on jaw-droppingly good pizza.



But Marella has arguably saved the best for last and your final stop is Sicily – Italy’s unique island of rich history, food, and culture. Living la dolce vita indeed…

Find your ideal cruise Search for the best cruises with Marella Cruises Search cruises

Long haul cruises

Secure yourself a long-haul cruise from just £25 per person, and pay the rest up to 12 weeks after you've made your booking depending on the departure date. Go on, take a trip around the Caribbean, or explore Central America for a holiday you’ll never forget.





Marella has a host of cruises departing from Florida. Credit: Marella Cruises



If Caribbean sun appeals then Marella’s seven-night Sunshine State and Sands cruise aboard Marella Discovery, departing May 23, 2023, from Port Canaveral in Florida, will tick all the boxes.



Highlights include a visit to Amber Cove, in the Dominican Republic where you can take a tour of Puerto Plata – with its history of rum, pirates, and Christopher Columbus. Explore Grand Turk on the Turks and Caicos by dune buggy; take a kayak through the mangroves or maybe sip a rum cocktail at a beach bar in Key West while simultaneously enjoying a piece of the local Key Lime pie.



Your final stop before returning to Port Canaveral will be buzzy Miami – a city best known for its amazing Art Deco landmarks. Don’t leave without trying one of the city’s famous hamburgers, called fritas – a tasty blend of beef and chorizo, with crispy potatoes and onions piled on top – or taking a boat trip across Biscayne Bay to spot the homes of the A-List.



Singapore, once considered little more than a stopover, has become a travel destination in its own right. Credit: Marella Cruises

Eastern adventure

If you feel you would like to spread your wings a bit then why not try the Far East with Marella’s 14-night Eastern Flavours 1 cruise on board Marella Discovery 2?



Departing on April 4, 2024, from Singapore – make time to taste a Singapore Sling in the famous Raffles Hotel where the drink was invented – you’ll visit Port Klang to sample the delights of cosmopolitan Kuala Lumpur and Penang to see the city spread out below you. At Colombo in the Pettah district’s hectic street markets, you can haggle for fruit, clothes, and souvenirs.



This is followed by three ports of call along the Indian coastline – step forward Mangalore, Mormugao, and Mumbai – before finishing your cruise at Port Sultan Qaboos in Oman aka the Middle East of your imagination.



Last word

Ready to beat the winter blues by having a holiday to look forward to that – thanks to Marella’s low-deposit offer – doesn’t break the bank? For the full low-down and to book with Marella Cruises, click here.

Beat the back-to-school-blues with a Marella Cruise. Credit: Marella Cruises