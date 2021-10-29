Credit: Shutterstock Sponsored by ROL Cruise

Cruise holidays: Why you should book cruises through a travel agent Booking a cruise holiday at the top of your travel list right now? You may well wonder if you should book through a cruise agent or book direct. Here are the advantages of booking with a cruise specialist.

You have hundreds of tabs open on your computer, all featuring different cruise lines, ships, deals, excursions and flights as you desperately try to make sense of it all – don’t worry, we’ve all been there. When it comes to booking a cruise holiday, it can be an overwhelming experience to say the least. With countless elements to remember such as booking onboard services, it is almost too easy to forget something essential when booking a cruise holiday occurs exclusively between you and your computer. Cruise agents are a knowledgeable and reliable option for those booking their first cruise or even for repeat cruisers and can prove invaluable when finding the best deals and holidays for you. Close down those tabs and discover how booking a cruise (and all the extras!) could be as easy as simply speaking to a travel agent.

Related articles

Should I use a travel agent for cruise? Using a travel agent to book a cruise means you can put your cruise holiday in the safe hands of an expert. Gone are the days of hoping your cruise is everything the website describes it as, with cruise specialists on hand, you can be secure in the knowledge that you will have a ball! Moreover, travel agents possess years of experience in the travel sector, with leading agent ROL Cruise having over 25 years of experience working alongside Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Cunard, P&O Cruises and more. ROL Cruise go further to ensure they train their employees to the highest standard to ensure that you get exactly what you want out of your cruise holiday. The proof is in the pudding, with ROL Cruise winning Best Specialist Cruise Agent at the Wave Awards 2021 and Call Centre Agency of the Year at Travel Weekly’s Agent Achievement Awards 2021.

You truly feel the benefits of the expertise a travel agent possesses when it comes down to booking your cruise holiday. Credit: Shutterstock

Why use a travel agent for cruise? You truly feel the benefits of the expertise a travel agent possesses when it comes down to booking your cruise holiday. From personalised advice as to how to achieve exactly what you want to do, whether this is to simply shop till you drop or maybe to marvel at the expansive wildlife the world has to offer, simply tell your travel agent and your wish is their command! - READ MORE: How to book a cruise for the first time - For nervous first-time cruisers, a travel agent will be on hand to answer any burning questions you have right up to embarkation day to ensure you feel as comfortable as possible – from what to pack to personalised top tips on what to do onboard, no question is a silly question.

The previously stressful experience of booking and organising a cruise holiday is taken away. Credit: Shutterstock

Even seasoned cruisers can find use with a travel agent, you may be encouraged to go outside of your comfort zone with an excursion recommendation or perhaps with a different style of cruise entirely! A travel agent also comes with an extra layer of security, with ROL Cruise having an ABTA membership and ATOL licence, meaning that all packages of tailormade holidays booked are protected including flights. Travel agents look after your holiday as if it were their own, meaning the previously stressful experience of booking and organising a cruise holiday is taken away. With ROL Cruise staff having a combined 1,000 years-plus travel expertise, you can rest assured that you are in safe hands.

Booking with a travel agent typically comes alongside additional benefits. Credit: Shutterstock

Can a travel agent save you money on a cruise? The short answer is – yes, they can! Booking with a travel agent typically comes alongside additional benefits such as Cruise Miles, the official rewards programme from ROL Cruise. The programme, which is endorsed by all major cruise lines, rewards customers with one Cruise Mile for every pound spent. - READ MORE: What you might not know about living on a cruise ship-

The Cruise Miles rewards programme currently has over 400,000 members and has saved them over £9million on their cruises! What’s more, if you book a seven-night cruise in a balcony cabin or above with ROL Cruise before Sunday, October 31, 2021, you’ll receive double Cruise Miles.