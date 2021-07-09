Search for your ideal Cruise
Where would you like to go?
Departure month
Cruise type
Cruise line
Cruise news / Cruise ship passenger capacity to increase from July 19 in boost for UK holidays
Oassenger capacity
Credit: Shutterstock

Cruise ship passenger capacity to increase from July 19 in boost for UK holidays

Author: Harriet Mallinson

Published on:

Cruise ships will be able to operate at 50 percent passenger capacity from July 19, it has been confirmed in an exciting boost to domestic cruises.

The Department of Transport is set to increase the guest limits as Covid restrictions lift in England in under two weeks.

Cruise ships will be able to operate at half capacity from July 19.

Previously they could only sail with a maximum of 1,000 passengers - proving a hindrance to larger ships - before the rules changed to cruises with a "COVID-19 vaccination policy in place" able to operate at 50 percent capacity.

In fact, last week MSC Cruises updated its vaccination policy so only fully vaccinated passengers could sail on MSC Virtuosa so the line could make the most of rule change.

Related articles
Oassenger capacity
News

Cruise ship passenger capacity to increase from July 19 in boost for UK holidays
Regent main
News

Regent Seven Seas Cruises announces 132-night World Cruise for 2024
Vaccine main
News

Fully-vaccinated amber list arrivals now quarantine-exempt from July 19
Marella main min
News

Marella Cruises announces Spain and Greece cruise holidays as TUI line returns
Virgin main
News

Riviera Travel and Virgin Voyages cancel cruises while Cunard crew test positive
Sports cruises main min
Entertainment

Best cruise ships for sports & fitness fans - from extreme slides to football courts
Jane children main
News

Jane McDonald: Psychic's heartbreaking prediction for star's love life & children
Traffic light Web Banner
News

LIVE: Latest travel advice and traffic light updates for the most popular holiday destinations
Caribbean ship
News

Holidays: Most popular cruise destinations in the world revealed
Iona main
News

P&O Cruises: New ship Iona set for 'momentous' maiden voyage - what's onboard?
View more articles

The current Department of Transport travel advice states: "To count as fully vaccinated, passengers will need to have received both doses of a UK approved vaccine, more than 14 days before joining the cruise.

"Vaccination requirements do not apply to people under the age of 18, to people with a medical exemption, or people involved in COVID-19 vaccination trials.

"Cruise operators are applying policies which will require all passengers to present a negative COVID-19 test before boarding.

- READ MORE: Full list of major cruise line's vaccine policies -

"Crew members are expected to accept the COVID-19 vaccination as soon as it is available to them. Operators should have a clear plan in place to ensure an expedited process for crew to be fully vaccinated by the end of October."

Looking ahead at the next step of the roadmap, DfT details: It is expected that England will move to Step 4 on 19 July, though the data will be reviewed after two weeks in case the risks have reduced."

Women ship
Cruise ships will be able to operate at half capacity from July 19. Credit: Shutterstock

The authority continued: "By step 4, the government hopes to remove all legal limits on social contact. This includes removing guidance concerning capacity limits for domestic cruises."

Cruise body Clia has welcomed the news that cruise ships can all operate at 50 percent capacity in under a fortnight.

- READ MORE: Full list of major cruise line's face mask policies -

Andy Harmer, CLIA UK & Ireland managing director, said: "We welcome the news that as of July 19, if the next step of the Government roadmap goes ahead, the 1,000-passenger limit on domestic cruises can be lifted to enable larger ships to sail at 50 percent capacity.

"As the cruise industry's phased return picks up, this is another positive development.

"We continue to work with the Government on the regulations for domestic and international cruising, with the view to ultimately achieving a full return to service."

Related articles
Celeb silhouette review main
Ship Reviews

Football’s coming home… and so are we – onboard Celebrity Silhouette
Solo main
Advice and recommendation

Solo travel: Which cruise ships have solo cabins? From P&O to Royal Caribbean
Po main
News

P&O Cruises: New holidays to Caribbean, Portugal & Canaries after 2022 world cruise cancelled
Rich helen main
Interviews

Cruise veterans unveil most important piece of advice & favourite cruises
Jane gift main
News

Jane McDonald's 'spooky' gift her ex-husband 'would freak' about unveiled in The Cruise
New princess
News

Princess Cruises announces 'plans for the future' - Europe 2023 holidays launch early
Vaccine main
News

Which cruise lines require a Covid vaccine? Complete guide to major cruises
Jane mcdonald main
News

Cruising with Jane McDonald: All the destinations and cruise ships from the show
Face mask main
News

Will cruise ships require masks? Full list of major cruise line's face mask rules
Britannia main
News

P&O Cruises: Everything you need to know about Britannia as ship sets sail
View more articles
Related Cruises
Fred Olsen Cruise Lines Logo

Uk Scenic Isles & Celtic Cities

  • 12 nights, departs on the 11 Sept 2022
  • Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Braemar
  • Southampton, Falmouth, Saint Mary's, Isles of Scilly, + 10 more
Cruise only from
£1,899 *pp

8 Night Uk Cruise From Southampton

  • 8 nights, departs on the 09 Jul 2021
  • Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Silhouette
  • Southampton, Loch Ness, Kirkwall, Orkney Islands, + 3 more
Cruise only from
£1,449*pp

British Isles Discovery

  • 11 nights, departs on the 01 May 2022
  • Ambassador Cruise Line, Ambience
  • Tilbury, Rosyth, Kirkwall, Orkney Islands, + 8 more
Cruise only from
£970*pp

British Isles – Picturesque ports, isolated islands and wonderful wildlife

  • 14 nights, departs on the 01 Aug 2021
  • Hurtigruten Expeditions, MS Maud
  • Dover, Fishguard, Rathlin Island, + 10 more
Cruise only from
£3,569*pp

British Isles: England, Ireland & Scotland

  • 10 nights, departs on the 04 May 2023
  • Norwegian Cruise Line, Norwegian Dawn
  • Southampton, Newhaven/Edinburgh, Invergordon, + 7 more
Cruise only from
£1,195*pp
View more