Enjoy a balcony view with 50 per cent off all NCL Cruises
NCL starts the new year with bamboozling discount, irresistible itineraries and out-of-this-world entertainment.
Everyone starts the new year with a goal or two in mind and – let’s be honest – most of us can be pretty hard on ourselves in January. So, why not add some sunshine by giving yourself a reward to look forward to for all your extra time in the gym… or whatever other resolution you’ve committed the next 365 days to.
NCL has some eye-catching savings to kick start the new year, with 50 percent off on all cruises and Free at Sea upgrade packages from just £199 on top of your cruise fare (including Premium Beverages, Speciality Dining and more). So, if your new year’s resolution was to get smart with your cash – this is your moment!
Who doesn’t love a balcony at sea?
Not only does a balcony offer more space to relax, you’ll have bagged yourself the best seat in the house for every sail away from port, and magnificent sunsets over the ocean.
And the best part? It’s all yours. The perfect private deck for whatever you love to do. Breakfast on the balcony? Yep. Chilling with a book in the afternoon? Of course. An evening tipple to the soundtrack of the waves? Sign me up.
Beautiful ships – each a unique marvel of maritime design
Famous for their fancifully painted hulls, NCL ships are custom-built for maximising those incredible views of the ocean, with countless lounges to choose from.
And in addition to a huge variety of iconic ports, NCL has the whole family catered for onboard too. Whether that’s award-winning entertainment, such as the hit Broadway shows Footloose & Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, or a wide spread of dining options for all tastes.
The range of stateroom designs also ensures that everyone lives the dream onboard, from cosy studios to mega three-bedroom Haven Suites… and, of course, the most popular balcony staterooms.
If the infinity pool is already calling your name, or the largest race track at sea is top of your family’s bucket list, here are some tempting itineraries – with 50 percent off, if you book now.
Get me to sea! Four top itineraries with 50 percent off
1. Set off on Norwegian Prima for a 10-day exploration of Northern Europe, including stops in Iceland, Norway and the UK. This brand-new ship emerged from the shipyard in 2022, with an innovative hull design and steely blue artwork. Featuring spacious accommodation, the most outdoor space on any new-build cruise ship, and a brand-new luxury spa, a voyage on Prima promises to be something extremely special.
2. Asia is waiting for guests onboard Norwegian Jewel, with an 11-day voyage through Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia. Norwegian Jewel is the namesake of the Jewel Class ships and is extremely popular with guests. Recently refurbished in 2021, this mid-size ship is ideal for visiting unique destinations that larger ships don’t have access to. Onboard, you’ll love the revamped feel, with brand new features including Pit Stop, a 1950s American-themed bar, and the new-look night club: Bliss Ultra Lounge.
3. Make this the year to visit this monumental feat of engineering, the Panama Canal onboard Norwegian Joy. A truly joyful sight, this 3,800-guest ship has a bright and cheerful hull design, which reflects the thrill of the activities and entertainment onboard. Check out the Speedway racetrack on the top deck and kick off your Sunday shoes in the theatre with the Broadway sensation, Footloose.
4. Go further with a cruise to Africa – the world’s least explored continent. Norwegian Dawn will be starting 2024 in Doha, Qatar, and visiting incredibly diverse destinations through the Middle East and Africa on her way to Port Louis. Norwegian Dawn is an ideal ship for the itinerary, navigating into unique and remote ports of call. Onboard, you’ll enjoy the well-loved NCL service with a very high crew to guest ratio of almost one crew to every two guests.
To book visit ncl.com, contact your travel agent or call on 0333 336 1594.
*Terms and conditions apply to all offers, see ncl.com for details.
