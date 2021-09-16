Credit: Shutterstock

Fred. Olsen cruises: Save up to £400 on winter sun holidays to the Mediterranean Fred. Olsen cruises are offering holidaymakers the chance to save hundreds of pounds on winter cruise holidays to the Mediterranean.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is launching a selection of sunshine sailings departing between October 2021 and February 2022. The line is offering tailor-made sailings to the Mediterranean and Adriatic, with departures available from Liverpool, Dover and Southampton. Fares have been dramatically slashed by Fred. Olsen with lower prices from only £599. Each sailing will have a custom-made programme of shore excursions, led by expert local guides, to enable guests to experience the best in wildlife, culture and heritage in each destination.

Related articles

Plus, guests will be able to explore ashore independently too. So what itineraries can travellers expect in the coming months? Spain's Undiscovered Gems itinerary sails from Dover on September 21, 2021, onboard Bolette. The fare has been cut from £1,099 to just £6,99pp in an amazing saving of £400.

Fred. Olsen cruises: Spain's Undiscovered Gems itinerary sails from Dover, stopping at Cadiz and other exciting ports. Credit: Shutterstock

The French Cities & Spain voyage sails from Liverpool on September 26, 2021, for 11 nights onboard Borealis. The cruise now just costs £599pp with a £200 saving down from £799pp. - READ MORE: What's onboard Fred. Olsen cruise ship Borealis? - Meanwhile, the Discovering Spain With Mallorca sailing departs from Dover on October 5, 2021, for 13 nights onboard Bolette. Prices used to be from £899 but now costs just £649pp.

Fred. Olsen cruises: The French Cities & Spain voyage sails from Liverpool stopping in Bordeaux among other destinations. Credit: Shutterstock

Another itinerary to be excited about is Escape To The Canaries, sailing from Dover on October 18 for 11 nights. The cruise, onboard Bolette, is now £200 cheaper - once £1,099pp, it's now just £899pp. - READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Fred. Olsen’s World Cruise 2024 - Clare Ward, Director of Product and Customer Service at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “There is already a real sense of autumn drawing in, and with so many of us missing out on summer holidays now really is the perfect time to book an adventure for later in the year. “Our journey planners have hand-crafted these itineraries specially to make the most of some winter sun as the cooler temperatures set in at home, while also bringing opportunities to delve into the local history and cultures found in each of the destinations too."

Fred. Olsen cruise ship Bolette set off on its maiden voyage on August 16. Credit: Fred. Olsen

Ward continued “We have added these extra incentives to help you to make the most of your time with us, whether onboard or ashore, and can’t wait to welcome you onboard very soon.” Fred. Olsen cruise ship Bolette set off on its maiden voyage on August 16. - READ MORE: Inside Fred. Olsen cruise ship Bolette - She carries 1,338 passengers - and was bought by the cruise last summer. Prior to sailing, Bolette was in Scotland for 10 months undergoing extensive refurbishment to internal and external areas. - READ MORE: Discover more amazing cruise deals and offers here -