MSC Cruises announces dedicated family areas aboard new ship, World Europa
World Europa, MSC Cruises’ newest ship, to feature the largest children’s area in the cruise line’s fleet.
Family-owned Swiss cruise line, MSC Cruises, has revealed that its new ship MSC World Europa – which is due to make its debut in December 2022 in the Middle East – will boast the line’s largest children’s area.
The area will occupy 766 square metres, with seven distinct spaces dedicated to all ages up to 17. Kids’ Entertainment Manager, Matteo Mancini, said: “We have invested heavily in the entertainment offering for our younger guests, and we know they value the latest technology, trends, and experiences.
“We have worked to introduce real innovations in both the design of the facilities as well as the development of an incredible programme of activities, all carefully planned to ensure that the differing needs of all age groups are met – from our youngest guests through to teenagers.”
New activities onboard MSC Europa include the Lego Celebration Room, 3,2,1 Knock (an Asian-inspired game show), Beat the Music which promises to connect parents and kids by making them guess popular songs from each other’s generations, and a new sports programme for kids and teenagers called Z Active among others.
-READ MORE: The ultimate guide to MSC Virtuosa-
Alongside brand-new programmes, tried and trusted activities will also be returning to World Europa. Passengers can look forward to popular favourites such as Cabin 12006 – a live entertainment experience, with seven different activities including a family game show and a casting session with performances.
MSC World Europa is the first MSC World Class ship with capacity for up to 6,762 passengers.
-READ MORE: Why you should cruise the Arabian Gulf with MSC-
The flagship will sail seven-night voyages until March next year from Dubai to Abu Dhabi and Sir Bani Yas Island in the United Arab Emirates, Dammam in Saudi Arabia, and Doha in Qatar.
