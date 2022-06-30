Family-owned Swiss cruise line, MSC Cruises, has revealed that its new ship MSC World Europa – which is due to make its debut in December 2022 in the Middle East ​​– will boast the line’s largest children’s area.



The area will occupy 766 square metres, with seven distinct spaces dedicated to all ages up to 17. Kids’ Entertainment Manager, Matteo Mancini, said: “We have invested heavily in the entertainment offering for our younger guests, and we know they value the latest technology, trends, and experiences.



“We have worked to introduce real innovations in both the design of the facilities as well as the development of an incredible programme of activities, all carefully planned to ensure that the differing needs of all age groups are met ​​– from our youngest guests through to teenagers.”