MSC Cruises' 2025 World Cruise is now officially open for bookings. Credit: MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises opens sales for 2025 world cruise MSC Cruises expands horizons over five continents in its 2025 world cruise

MSC Cruises has opened sales for its 2025 world cruise, taking place on MSC Magnifica. The new 116-night itinerary will visit 50 destinations in 21 countries, with seven overnight stays and 22 destinations never before featured on an MSC world cruise. The three-month long journey will take cruisers to five continents, crossing three of the world’s largest oceans, sailing more 30,000 nautical miles. Guests can embark from four European ports – Civitavecchia/Rome, Genoa, Marseille and Barcelona, on January 4, 5, 6 and 7, 2025, respectively.

Journey across five continents on MSC Cruises' 2025 world cruise. Credit: Shutterstock

MSC Cruises to ‘broaden horizons’ MSC said it will visit “many must-visit places and will broaden horizons with new tastes and traditions, diverse cultures and communities”. The voyage will begin with cities and ports in Italy, France, and Spain, before sailing to Casablanca in Morocco. One week into the trip, guests will spend their first days at sea, followed by a day trip to Cape Verde’s capital, Mindelo. After crossing the Atlantic Ocean, guests will spend 10-days exploring South America, including overnights in Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires and Valparaiso, Chile, as well as a visit to the Falkland Islands. Following this, MSC Magnifica will make its way across the South Pacific, before spending time in New Zealand and Australia, starting with the Northern Islands of New Zealand.

In Asia, the ship will first call in Benoa, Bali, and then Singapore, among other destinations. During the journey across the Indian Ocean, guests will visit the capital of Sri Lanka, Colombo, as well as Aqaba, in Jordan. The 2025 world cruise will finish with four ports of call in Italy. In late January, MSC launched a new global brand campaign to showcase how sustainability “is at the beating heart of its daily activities and long-term growth strategy”. The line’s second LNG ship, MSC Euribia, will be delivered in June 2023, while the third one, MSC World America, is currently being constructed and will be delivered in 2025.



