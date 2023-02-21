MSC Cruises opens sales for 2025 world cruise
MSC Cruises expands horizons over five continents in its 2025 world cruise
MSC Cruises has opened sales for its 2025 world cruise, taking place on MSC Magnifica.
The new 116-night itinerary will visit 50 destinations in 21 countries, with seven overnight stays and 22 destinations never before featured on an MSC world cruise.
The three-month long journey will take cruisers to five continents, crossing three of the world’s largest oceans, sailing more 30,000 nautical miles.
Guests can embark from four European ports – Civitavecchia/Rome, Genoa, Marseille and Barcelona, on January 4, 5, 6 and 7, 2025, respectively.
MSC Cruises to ‘broaden horizons’
MSC said it will visit “many must-visit places and will broaden horizons with new tastes and traditions, diverse cultures and communities”.
The voyage will begin with cities and ports in Italy, France, and Spain, before sailing to Casablanca in Morocco. One week into the trip, guests will spend their first days at sea, followed by a day trip to Cape Verde’s capital, Mindelo.
After crossing the Atlantic Ocean, guests will spend 10-days exploring South America, including overnights in Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires and Valparaiso, Chile, as well as a visit to the Falkland Islands.
Following this, MSC Magnifica will make its way across the South Pacific, before spending time in New Zealand and Australia, starting with the Northern Islands of New Zealand.
In Asia, the ship will first call in Benoa, Bali, and then Singapore, among other destinations.
During the journey across the Indian Ocean, guests will visit the capital of Sri Lanka, Colombo, as well as Aqaba, in Jordan. The 2025 world cruise will finish with four ports of call in Italy.
In late January, MSC launched a new global brand campaign to showcase how sustainability “is at the beating heart of its daily activities and long-term growth strategy”.
The line’s second LNG ship, MSC Euribia, will be delivered in June 2023, while the third one, MSC World America, is currently being constructed and will be delivered in 2025.
Pancake Day: How to make the perfect pancakes
More than a place: Two themed cruises that will take you further
YouTuber Emma Cruises and Hudson the Cat raise thousands for Mercy Ships
Mundy Cruising's managing director, Edwina Lonsdale, on what the cruise world can look forward to this year
‘The ‘Pursuit’ of Happiness’ – be among the first to experience new ship Seabourn Pursuit
Time is running out for early bird discounts on your 2024 Riviera Travel voyage
Enjoy big savings on your next holiday with Marella Cruises using their discount code
Service dog earns Diamond status with Carnival Cruise Line after sailing 55 cruises
Six of the best new ship cruises
Variety Cruises’ boss on why small ships are the future of the cruise industry
Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, Cannes, Genoa, La Spezia, Civitavecchia, Palma de Mallorca
- 7 nights, departs on the 21 Apr 2023
- MSC Cruises, MSC Seaview
- Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, Cannes, + 4 more
Santos, Punta Del Este, Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Santos
- 7 nights, departs on the 27 Dec 2023
- MSC Cruises, MSC Armonia
- Santos, Punta del Este, Buenos Aires, + 2 more
United States, Bahamas, Mexico
- 11 nights, departs on the 17 Sep 2023
- MSC Cruises, MSC Seaside
- Port Canaveral, Florida, Ocean Cay, MSC Marine Reserve, Ocean Cay, MSC Marine Reserve, + 7 more
Italy, Spain, France
- 7 nights, departs on the 17 Jun 2023
- MSC Cruises, MSC Seashore
- Genoa, Civitavecchia, Palermo, + 4 more
Naples, Genoa, Marseille, Barcelona, La Goulette, Palermo, Naples
- 7 nights, departs on the 25 May 2024
- MSC Cruises, MSC Grandiosa
- Naples, Genoa, Marseille, + 4 more