MSC Cruises christens newest ship Euribia in Copenhagen
Legendary Italian actress, Sophia Loren, has named MSC Cruises’ new ship MSC Euribia following the vessel’s net-zero sailing to Copenhagen
Euribia is MSC Cruises’ second ship to be powered by LNG, claimed to be the cleanest and most efficient fuel currently available for cruise ships. Environmental technologies include advanced onboard wastewater treatment systems, waste management handling, and energy efficiency measures. The Danish capital was chosen as the launch location due to its rich maritime heritage and dedication to sustainability.
Presented by Danish TV host, actress, and model Sarah Grünewald, the two-hour naming ceremony took place in MSC Euribia’s 945-seat Delphi Theatre.
Euribia’s godmother, Sophia Loren, officially named the ship – her 19th MSC Cruises’ ship – continuing her long relationship with the line.
Speakers included MSC Cruises executive chairman Pierfrancesco Vago and chief executive Gianni Onorator, while ex-Spandau Ballet frontman Tony Hadley and DJ Bob Sinclar were among the entertainers.
Antonio Paradiso, MSC Cruises UK & Ireland managing director said: "We are thrilled to announce the arrival of MSC Euribia, our brand new ship powered by Liquefied Natural Gas fuel. From October 2023 and throughout winter 2023/2024, the flagship will sail into Southampton, meeting the high demand for no-fly cruises after the success of MSC Virtuosa.”
He added: “MSC Euribia represents sophistication, innovation, state-of-the-art facilities, and impeccable service. We understand the discerning tastes and preferences of our UK & Irish customers, therefore we are confident that MSC Euribia will exceed their expectations and deliver an exceptional experience.”
Euribia will begin sailings in Northern Europe this summer offering seven-night cruises from Kiel (Germany) and Copenhagen (Denmark) to the Norwegian Fjords, including Geiranger, Ålesund, and Flaam.
From October 2023 and throughout winter 2023/2024, Euribia will sail into Southampton to meet “the high demand for no-fly cruises after the success of MSC Virtuosa,” said Paradiso.
