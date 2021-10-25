Credit: Shutterstock

Norwegian Cruise Line offers 30% of all cruises as seventh cruise ship resumes Norwegian Cruise Line today revealed it offering 30 percent off all cruises and fly-cruises, helping holidaymakers make massive savings on their holidays.

Norwegian Cruise Line has lots to shout about today. Not only was a fabulous new NCL deal revealed but its seventh cruise ship Norwegian Bliss resumed sailing post-Covid. The ship is sailing week-long voyages to the Mexican Riviera from Los Angeles. She will visit marquee Mexican ports including Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán, and Ensenada, Mexico. In January 2022 the ship will embark on a 14-day journey crossing the Panama Canal and making port calls to destinations including Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; Puntarenas (Puerto Caldera), Costa Rica; and Cartagena, Colombia before making her way to the cruise capital of the world, Miami. Norwegian Bliss is one of the most successful ships ever launched in the company’s 54-year history.

This cruise - which departed yesterday - will be NCL’s second vessel sailing from the West Coast following the celebrated restart of her sister ship Norwegian Encore, which resumed voyages to Alaska from Seattle in August 2021. “Norwegian Bliss has been one of the industry’s game changers setting multiple world records on the West Coast, including being the largest ship to be christened in Seattle, homeport in Los Angeles, call to San Francisco, and traverse the new locks of the Panama Canal from both the Pacific and Atlantic oceans,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Having her make her long-awaited return from the ‘City of Angels’ sets another landmark in our Great Cruise Comeback journey as we reignite half of our fleet and continue delivering unforgettable guest experiences from one of the premier destinations on the West Coast.” Travellers can also make the most of Norwegian's latest cruise deal if they want to sail with the line.

NCL: Travellers can also make the most of Norwegian's latest cruise deal if they want to sail with the line. Credit: Shutterstock

NCL is offering massive savings with 30 percent off all cruise and fly-cruises on all staterooms and suites. The deals don't stop there. Guest can also enhance the experience and take all applicable upgrade packages from just £99 per person. - READ MORE: How to save money when booking a cruise holiday - Passengers can relax and unwind in ship-wide open bars, dine in authentic global speciality restaurants, explore with shore excursion credit and share memories with a WiFi package. As for itineraries to look forward to, with travel restrictions to the USA eased, holidaymakers can no sail over to Miami for a taste of paradise aboard Norwegian Encore or Norwegian Joy.

NCL is offering massive savings with 30 percent off all cruise and fly-cruises on all staterooms and suites. Credit: Norwegian Cruise Line

You can cruise the sun-drenched Caribbean and even spend a day on one of NCL’s idyllic private islands. If you fancy staying this side of the Atlantic, why not uncover the treasures around the Baltic Sea, or island-hop around Greece cruising from Venice or Rome. Alternatively, make 2022 your year of discovery sailing to Antarctica or find out just what makes the cities of the Far East so excitingly exotic. - READ MORE: Baltic cruise and travel tips - You'll have to be quick if you want to snap up the sea though. The promotion is only available up until November 2, 2021, on all future cruises and fly-cruises. Norwegian had plenty to celebrate this month. In World of Cruising's Wave Awards 2021 celebrating the best of the cruise industry, Norwegian Cruise Line won Best for Accommodation.

NCL: With travel restrictions to the USA eased, holidaymakers can no sail over to Miami. Credit: Shutterstock

The brand was also shortlisted for Best Ocean Cruise Line, Best Premium Cruise Line, Best New Ship Launch (for Norwegian Encore) and Best for Entertainment. As for current capacity onboard its ship, NCL has said guests capacity will be controlled onboard ships. - READ MORE: Best cruise lines in the world revealed - The NCL website explains: “We will initially control the guest capacity onboard each ship to provide even more space per guest.” A cruise line spokeswoman added: "We are planning to have all ships back in operation by end of Q1 2022."