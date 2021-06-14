When will P&O Cruises start again? What you need to know about return of holidays P&O Cruises is one of the most popular cruise lines among UK holidaymakers, but, like most travel companies, the brand has had to cancel swathes of holidays amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So, when will P&O Cruises start again?

P&O Cruises have been repeatedly cancelled during the coronavirus crisis amid every-changing travel restrictions. It can be hard to keep up with when which cruise line is returning to the waterways of the world. When will P&O Cruises resume? P&O Cruises will start again on June 27 with the launch of P&O's domestic cruises.

Related articles

This date will see ship Britannia set sail from Southampton on a three-night short break. These UK cruises are set to sail throughout the summer with dates available to book until late September at the time of writing. Brand new cruise ship Iona will make her maiden voyage on August 7. This will be a seven-night non-stop cruise via the Scottish isles followed by further seven-night itineraries until September 18.

P&O Cruises: Brand new cruise ship Iona will make her maiden voyage on August 7. Credit: P&O Cruises

These sailings are for UK resident COVID-19 vaccinated guests only. What's more, all passengers must have comprehensive cruise-specific travel insurance. However, international cruises for the summer have been cancelled. According to P&O's latest travel advice, four ships have had their sailings axed until the end of August with two more ships' voyages cancelled until late September.

Iconic ports

Dover The White Cliffs of Dover are one of the UK’s most iconic landmarks. A dramatic symbol of Britain’s… Read more Southampton Undoubtedly the busiest port in the UK, Southampton welcomes two million cruise passengers each… Read more Portsmouth Portsmouth, or ‘Pompey’ as the locals lovingly refer to it, has many claims to fame, having been… Read more

The cruise line announced: "We are sorry to announce that cruises on Arcadia, Aurora, Azura and Ventura have been cancelled until the end of August 2021 and on Britannia and Iona until late September 2021. "We have extended our pause in response to the current restrictions on international travel." For those cruise passengers worried about their cruises after these dates going ahead, P&O said it would update travellers. The advice states: "We are constantly monitoring guidance on international travel and the ports we visit and will update guests if any changes are necessary."

P&O Cruises says it "will update guests if any changes are necessary." Credit: Shutterstock

Related articles

All guests with bookings on a cancelled P&O cruise will be notified and will automatically receive an enhanced 125 percent Future Cruise Credit. Alternatively, you can fill in the web form for a 100 percent refund. The FCC will be added to your account automatically and may be used any time before December 2021 and put towards any holiday on sale at that time.