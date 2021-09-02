P&O Cruises to return to Caribbean as more cruises added this autumn

P&O Cruises is celebrating its big return to the Caribbean with cruise ship Britannia set to carry out a series of fly/cruise holidays from Barbados.

Later in the year, Azura will also begin 14-night holidays from December 10, 2021.

P&O Cruises is expanding its international sailings as cruise ships Britannia and Azura prepare to sail the gorgeous islands of the Caribbean.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow commented: “Our Caribbean holidays build on our very successful series of UK coastal cruises and now, following months of planning and preparation, we are ready to take our guests further afield.

“The Caribbean is unrivalled in its popularity, beauty and diversity of islands and after missing out on international travel for so long, this year guests can opt for some winter sun or celebrate Christmas or New Year in style on one of our very special Caribbean holidays on Britannia and Azura.

“Our Caribbean season, running from November through to March, is a further positive step towards our full fleet returning to service and we are looking forward to the opportunity to once again take our guests to this hugely popular and much-loved destination.”

Caribbean Tourism Organisation Chapter UK & Europe spokesperson Carol Hay added: “We are so pleased that P&O Cruises guests will be back in the Caribbean to experience everything that makes the region so very special – our white beaches, blue seas, magical culture, delicious food and above all, our warm welcome.

“The economic support that guests and crew alike provide is richly welcomed after the global downturn in visitors and we look forward to working together to sustainably rebuild tourism in the Caribbean."