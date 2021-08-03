Princess Cruises: Regal Princess returns to service - what can you expect onboard?
Princess Cruises cruise ship Regal Princess returned to Southampton this morning marking the line's official return to service in the UK.
Regal Princess celebrated the conclusion of its first Summer Seacation on Tuesday.
The Princess Cruises cruise ship set sail for the first time in 16 months on Saturday on a three-night scenic UK voyage.
Regal Princess is sailing a series of three- to seven-night UK coastal cruises until late September and will be joined by Sky Princess from August 30.
Both cruise ships will offer scenic cruises and itineraries with UK ports of-call to Portland, Liverpool, Belfast and Greenock.
Princess Cruises: Regal Princess returns to service - what can you expect onboard?
Tony Roberts, vice president of Princess Cruises UK & Europe, said: “Our Summer Seacations have officially begun and we couldn’t be more delighted to have Princess Cruises sailing from the UK once again.
“The atmosphere onboard Regal Princess was electric and it was fantastic to see guests and crew so excited to be back onboard a Princess ship.
"The feedback from guests has been overwhelmingly positive, noting, in particular, the incredible service from crew and the quality of entertainment and dining."
So what can passengers on the MedallionClass ship expect onboard, cabins and dining to entertainment?
Regal Princess cabins
Regal Princess offers a wide range of cabins from interior rooms to suites as well as wheelchair-accessible cabins.
Interior
The most affordable option, featuring two twin beds or a queen-size bed. Other amenities include a refrigerator, hairdryer, TV, closet and bathroom with shower.
Balcony
This stateroom gives you more space than a standard stateroom. Enjoy your own private outdoor space with a table, two chairs, and a relaxing view.
Deluxe Balcony
This enhanced version of a Balcony stateroom offers more space and a comfortable sofa bed. Enjoy a larger balcony with more room to view the scenery. This stateroom also includes some of the amenities offered in a Mini-Suite stateroom.
Mini Suite
The Mini-Suites have balconies that are substantially larger than a Balcony stateroom and guests receive a complimentary welcome glass of bubbly. Mini-Suites include a separate sitting area with a sofa bed and two flat-panel televisions.
Club Class
A premium stateroom category featuring Princess' best located Mini-Suite staterooms, as well as the amenities found in all Mini-Suites - plus premier dining benefits and luxurious perks.
Each night, enjoy Club Class Dining, an exclusive dining area featuring expedited seating with no wait, additional menu options, dedicated wait staff and tableside preparations. Other amenities include priority embarkation and disembarkation, a complimentary one-time wine set-up and so much more.
Suite
A spacious Suite with a balcony includes all the amenities of a Club Class Mini-Suite, plus premiums. Enjoy more living space, a sofa bed and separate seating areas as well as enhanced amenities that range from priority embarkation and disembarkation to a complimentary mini-bar setup in suite and more.
Regal Princess Dining
Princess offers inclusive dining options throughout the ship. These are the included restaurants you can find onboard.
Main Dining Room
Tuck into fresh new cuisine designed by award-winning Chef Curtis Stone. Each "Crafted" selection features tasty meats and seafood, fresh produce and vibrant, bold flavours.
Alfredo's Pizzeria
Voted "Best Pizza at Sea" by USA TODAY, this sit-down venue offers freshly prepared individual-size pizzas along with beer and wines by the glass. The open kitchen design allows you to watch as the chefs create pizza by hand and serve them straight out of the oven.
Horizon Court
Princess' World Fresh Marketplace menu is offered in Horizon Court. Indulge in worldwide cuisine, freshly baked bread and regional comfort foods, in a casual setting at breakfast, lunch or dinner along with customizable features like create-your-own salads and sandwiches.
International Cafe
Open 24-hours a day, the International Café serves small bite meals, treats and gourmet beverages. The New Grounds Crafted Coffee menu features a variety of speciality espresso-based drinks made from a custom blend of coffee beans, as well as iced tea fusions.
- READ MORE: Find out more about Princess Cruises dining here -
Trident Grill
The poolside restaurant serves hot dogs, hamburgers and chicken sandwiches. In the evening it transforms into a traditional smokehouse-style barbecue serving up plates of jumbo chicken wings, Route 66 beef chilli, Texas-style barbecue brisket, Kansas City Sweet & Smoky Pork Spare Ribs and North Carolina Pulled Pork.
Room service
Regal Princess offers 24-hour complimentary room service.
Speciality restaurants
Regal Princess also boasts a selection of speciality restaurants.
Sabatini's Italian Trattoria celebrates Princess' Italian culinary heritage; steakhouse Crown Grill serves premium aged beef and fresh seafood items; and Ocean Terrace offers an array of seafood, including sushi and sashimi along with chilled sake, cocktails, and wine by the glass.
Regal Princess entertainment
Guests can expect original musicals, dazzling magic shows, feature films, top comedians and nightclubs onboard.
Broadway classics, popular hits and original numbers are performed by some of the largest and most talented casts at sea.
Guest entertainers include everything from magic to comedy, singers to instrumentalists, jugglers to balancing acts and more.
- READ MORE: Princess Cruises announces new 12-night Canary Islands cruise -
The Princess Theater is the line's largest theatre yet and showcases lavish, original productions with dynamic cast members in sumptuous surroundings.
Club 6 is the ship's nightclub complete with a resident DJ.
The Lotus Spa Fitness Center offers fitness programs, personal training and classes such as Pilates, Yoga, Body Sculpt Boot Camp, Results Based Training and TRX suspension training.
Lotus Spa offers a variety of relaxing treatments, such as facials, aroma stone therapy massages, detoxifying ocean wraps and an aromatherapy thermal suite.
