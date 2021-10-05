Credit: Princess Cruises/YouTube

Princess Cruises: Why you should take a 'real holiday' with the beloved cruise line Princess Cruises is celebrating the launch of a brand new advert as the popular cruise line encourages travellers to take a real holiday in the coming months.

Princess Cruises launched a series of seacations around the UK this summer and is now offering international cruises as the world opens back up. The cruise line is now encouraging customers to return to cruising and is hoping to inspire globetrotters with its new advert. So what can Princess Cruises holidaymakers expect onboard? Guests can look forward to top-notch service and divine cocktails.

The new commercial shows a couple relaxing by the swimming pool on a Princess Cruises as it explains you never even have to shift from your sunbed to quench your thirst. You also won't need to worry about the little frustrating things that can upset a holiday - with Princess all the small details are taken care of. The cruise line's all-inclusive offering, Princess Plus, certainly makes life easier. Premium drinks and fast Wi-Fi are all included with this package.

Princess Cruises: The new commercial shows a couple relaxing by the swimming pool on a Princess Cruises. Credit: Princess Cruises/YouTube

A big benefit of not having to worry about all these things means you can enjoy everything. Tony Roberts, vice president Princess Cruises UK & Europe, said: “With international travel opening up once more, we’re all ready to take a ‘real holiday’ and our new advertisement encompasses exactly what this means with Princess. - READ MORE: Princess Cruises launches new sustainable accessory - "As the summer draws to a close, marking the end of our Summer Seacations season, this campaign aims to inspire guests to think about their holiday plans for next year and beyond, in turn helping travel agents sell even more cruises with Princess." The advert will run until November 30, 2021, alongside the cruise line’s current consumer 2022/23 Collection campaign.

Princess Cruises: Premium drinks and fast Wi-Fi are all included with Princess Plus. Credit: Princess Cruises/YouTube

This includes fares starting from £759pp for a seven-night all-inclusive Norwegian Fjords cruise departing on 23 April 2022 on Sky Princess. Alternatively, why not head to Netherlands, Italy, the Canary Islands, Spain or France? All are on offer with Princess Cruises. - READ MORE: Explore Princess Cruises’ incredible destinations for international cruising in 2021 - Holidaymakers can tailor their international cruises with the option to choose between four, five, seven, 10, 11 and 14-day cruises. Plus you have the luxury of picking between ships Regal Princess and Sky Princess.

Princess Cruises holidays: Why not head to Netherlands, Italy, the Canary Islands, Spain or France? Credit: Shutterstock

What’s more, Princess gives you the freedom to explore ports of call independently and discover hidden gems by yourself. However, if you want to be guided around these amazing destinations, a shore excursion is offered as well. You can travel worry-free, as all guests need to be vaccinated and have proof of a negative viral COVID-19 test taken at the terminal.