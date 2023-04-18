More and more people are cruising solo, and in so many ways a cruise is the best way to travel when alone. Riviera Travel is a top choice for solo travellers, here’s why

Why Riviera Travel is the right fit for solo cruisers

There are many reasons to travel solo but travelling solo doesn’t necessarily mean you have to be totally out on your own.

A Riviera Travel cruise for solo travellers is an ideal combination of the social spirit of cruising with space to do your own thing at your own pace.

And with all the travel sorted, all that’s left is for you to relax and enjoy the experience.

Riviera Travel organises an impressive number of voyages with solo travellers in mind.

You still get all of the five-star services that you would expect from the line, and there’s not a ‘single supplement’ in sight.

So, what is a ‘single supplement’?

Often cruise lines budget their cruises on the assumption that all rooms will have two people staying, so all of the food orders, amenities, transfers and even laundry operations are budgeting and costed for two guests per room.

When a guest wants to cruise on their own, they pay a little extra in order to cover the ‘lost’ income that the cruise line estimates it’ll make in onboard purchases.

One person, in the simplest model, is likely to spend half as much as two people.

