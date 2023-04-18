Why Riviera Travel is the right fit for solo cruisers
More and more people are cruising solo, and in so many ways a cruise is the best way to travel when alone. Riviera Travel is a top choice for solo travellers, here’s why
There are many reasons to travel solo but travelling solo doesn’t necessarily mean you have to be totally out on your own.
A Riviera Travel cruise for solo travellers is an ideal combination of the social spirit of cruising with space to do your own thing at your own pace.
And with all the travel sorted, all that’s left is for you to relax and enjoy the experience.
Riviera Travel organises an impressive number of voyages with solo travellers in mind.
You still get all of the five-star services that you would expect from the line, and there’s not a ‘single supplement’ in sight.
So, what is a ‘single supplement’?
Often cruise lines budget their cruises on the assumption that all rooms will have two people staying, so all of the food orders, amenities, transfers and even laundry operations are budgeting and costed for two guests per room.
When a guest wants to cruise on their own, they pay a little extra in order to cover the ‘lost’ income that the cruise line estimates it’ll make in onboard purchases.
One person, in the simplest model, is likely to spend half as much as two people.
So, cruise lines often secure that ‘lost’ income by way of an upfront charge for solo travellers, known as a single supplement.
The single supplement is the cause of much aggravation for solo travellers, who so often point out they’re eating half the amount of food, and using half the number of towels… so Riviera Travel has created dedicated cruises for solo travellers where they have removed the single supplement.
There’s no additional fee for going solo.
What does a Riviera Travel solo travellers cruise include?
Well, at the heart of it: everything.
Everything that you love in a regular Riviera Travel voyage is included in a solo travellers’ cruise, just without any additional costs for travelling solo.
So that means expert-led tours of the most remarkable sights throughout your itinerary, full-board with delicious dining options onboard, complimentary Wi-Fi for the whole cruise, and the knowledge and insight of your dedicated Riviera Cruises cruise director.
Special solo travellers cruises ready to book
This summer, Riviera Cruises has a range of solo sailings across Europe – the heartland of river cruising. A quick search for ‘solo’ on the cruise line’s website brings up the full selection.
Here are three of our favourites:
For the romance of France, with tours of Claude Monet’s house and the D-Day beaches of Normandy, take a look at the eight-day ‘Seine, Paris & Normandy River Cruise for Solo Travellers’.
The voyage sails along France’s most famous river aboard the beautiful MS Jane Austen; a bastion of river cruise elegance.
Further east, the ‘Blue Danube River Cruise’ is one of the continents all-time favourites, and with good reason.
Over the course of eight days, you’ll visit magnificent old-world cities of an imperial age gone by.
Vienna, Salzburg, and of course Budapest – with its spectacular riverside parliament building, make this voyage aboard the MS William Wordsworth stand out.
But maybe you’ve done the Danube before and want a totally new experience, designed with solo travellers in mind.
You’ll love the eight-day ‘Split, Rab & undiscovered Islands of the North Yacht’ cruise.
Sail between narrow stretches of island off the Croatian coast on the MS Il Mare – a sea-going yacht – and experience the Riviera Travel excellence in a whole new setting.
With just 20 guests, this solo traveller special promises to be a uniquely memorable voyage.
