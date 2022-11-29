Menu

Sail away to Germany Explore Germany’s magnificent waterways aboard a TUI river cruise.

Germany’s rivers are legendary, and a winter river cruise is the ultimate way to explore the country that gave the world Christmas markets.



Dedicated sailings bring all the yuletide joy you could wish for this festive season, alongside serene moments of scenic sailing through gorgeous vistas.



TUI River Cruises’ comfortably proportioned ships offer two onboard restaurants and bars as well as an open top sun deck, with space for lounging and activities. The line’s Full Board Plus package means that you’ll have all meals and mealtime drinks included in the price of the cruise… and you won’t have to pay a penny extra for Wi-Fi either.



Whether you’re tempted by the charming Christmas market in Frankfurt or have always wanted to see the famous Neuschwanstein Castle twinkling under a light frosting of snow, TUI River Cruises has an itinerary and ship for you.





Shop at Christmas Markets with TUI River Cruise. Credit: iStock.

…on an adults-only river cruise

TUI River Cruises ships are designed to be an adults-only bliss, so you’ll enjoy all the onboard amenities, from bars to outside decks without other people’s kids running around and pressing all the buttons in the lift…



As a couple, solo-cruiser, or small group, TUI river ships are well-designed to offer a balance of personal space and opportunities for convivial lounging. Wellness activities, inspiring shore experiences, and leisurely daytime sailings make for a wonderful all-round onboard experience.



And the best part is that special Christmas and New Year’s Eve sailings still have some availability, which promise to make this year’s celebrations something quite special.





Say hallo to Germany for less

And there’s so much to see in Germany, especially around the festive period, where seasonal specials turn the country into a life-size fairy tale world of twinkling trees and bustling Christmas markets, with the smells of beer, wines and freshly baked goodies all tempting you in.



Whether it’s your first visit or you’ve visited one of Germany’s main cities before, be prepared to experience a very different side of the country as you venture out towards smaller, provincial towns along the Rhine, with gingerbread house architecture, charming festive flourishes and locally-defined culture and traditions.



Festive highlights along the route include Strasbourg (why not throw in a sprinkling of France given it’s so close?), Frankfurt and Dusseldorf and with both TUI Isla and TUI Maya sailing in the region, there’s an appealing range of itineraries and dates, that will appeal to returning guests as well as first-timers.





Say hello to TUI Isla, one of TUI River Cruises' three beautiful ships. Credit: TUI River Cruises.

Baroque palaces and vineyard-filled valleys right this way…

Wrap up in a cosy coat and scarf and marvel at the ginormous Christmas tree in Strasbourg, where the thousand year-old cathedral takes pride of place in the old town centre. Less frequently visited destinations such as Breisach also promise to fill your camera with beautiful memories and picturesque architecture.



Meanwhile, a visit to the Bavarian town of Aschaffenburg is an especially enjoyable experience at this time of year, thanks to their life-size nativity scene. The town’s public gardens and stunning terracotta palaces and villas are a delight at any time of year. Sign us up.



And Frankfurt has become legendary on the Christmas scene, with one of the oldest Christmas markets in the world, dating back as far as the 1300s. It’s little wonder visitors flock from all over the globe to experience the spirit of the season in Germany’s fifth-largest city.



Even the UNESCO-protected vineyards of Rudesheim know how to put on a show for the occasion. You won’t see any grapes at this point of the year, but there’ll be plenty of mulled wine to enjoy whilst soaking up the atmosphere of the region, with its historic castles and gorgeous landscapes.



See you on the Rhine!

Cruise the Rhine river with TUI River Cruises in 2023.