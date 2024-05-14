Cruise news / The May/June issue of World of Cruising is out now

Author: Kaye Holland

The May/June 2024 edition of World of Cruising magazine is on newsstands now

The latest issue of World of Cruising is out now. If, like us, you’re dreaming of warmer climes, then this edition’s features on Portugal (page 80), Valletta in Malta (page 94), and the Greater Antilles (page 84) in the Caribbean should provide you with plenty of inspiration.

Elsewhere you can read deputy editor Will Payne’s review of Sun Princess (page 32) – Princess Cruises’ newest vessel – and Vivian Vassos’ take on Avalon Waterways’ Avalon Algeria (page 38) which launched earlier this year and offers cruises along the Douro River.

We’ve also got two fantastic competitions for you to enter. On page 20, we’re offering you the chance to win a nine-night cruise around Norway with Fred Olsen, while on page 44, a seven-night Mediterranean cruise onboard the new Sun Princess is up for grabs.

And that’s not all: along with your regular issue of World of Cruising, you’ll also find a special luxury supplement – expect the latest news and views on all aspects of luxury cruising from style and design to accommodation.

Pick up the magazine at your nearest port or in WHSmith. Alternatively, why not subscribe here and have every issue delivered right to your doorstep.

Happy reading,

Your World of Cruising team


About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

