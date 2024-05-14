The latest issue of World of Cruising is out now. If, like us, you’re dreaming of warmer climes, then this edition’s features on Portugal (page 80), Valletta in Malta (page 94), and the Greater Antilles (page 84) in the Caribbean should provide you with plenty of inspiration.



Elsewhere you can read deputy editor Will Payne’s review of Sun Princess (page 32) – Princess Cruises’ newest vessel – and Vivian Vassos’ take on Avalon Waterways’ Avalon Algeria (page 38) which launched earlier this year and offers cruises along the Douro River.



We’ve also got two fantastic competitions for you to enter. On page 20, we’re offering you the chance to win a nine-night cruise around Norway with Fred Olsen, while on page 44, a seven-night Mediterranean cruise onboard the new Sun Princess is up for grabs.

