The May/June issue of World of Cruising is out now
The May/June 2024 edition of World of Cruising magazine is on newsstands now
The latest issue of World of Cruising is out now. If, like us, you’re dreaming of warmer climes, then this edition’s features on Portugal (page 80), Valletta in Malta (page 94), and the Greater Antilles (page 84) in the Caribbean should provide you with plenty of inspiration.
Elsewhere you can read deputy editor Will Payne’s review of Sun Princess (page 32) – Princess Cruises’ newest vessel – and Vivian Vassos’ take on Avalon Waterways’ Avalon Algeria (page 38) which launched earlier this year and offers cruises along the Douro River.
We’ve also got two fantastic competitions for you to enter. On page 20, we’re offering you the chance to win a nine-night cruise around Norway with Fred Olsen, while on page 44, a seven-night Mediterranean cruise onboard the new Sun Princess is up for grabs.
And that’s not all: along with your regular issue of World of Cruising, you’ll also find a special luxury supplement – expect the latest news and views on all aspects of luxury cruising from style and design to accommodation.
Pick up the magazine at your nearest port or in WHSmith. Alternatively, why not subscribe here and have every issue delivered right to your doorstep.
Happy reading,
Your World of Cruising team
Celebrity Apex makes Southampton home port debut
Star on board: Frank Bruno MBE
Win a no-fly cruise for two to France and Belgium
The big interview: Holland America Line’s Karen Farndell and Nico Bleichrodt
Gloria Gaynor to join Crystal Serenity cruise
Competition: Win a seven-night Mediterranean cruise with Princess Cruises
Riviera Travel unveils new 2024 themed river cruises
Carnival Firenze christened in Long Beach
First Celebrity Cruises passengers visit Perfect Day at CocoCay
NCL marks milestone with float out of Norwegian Aqua
