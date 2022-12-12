Trio of celebrities to perform on British Isles and Northern Europe cruise
Katherine Jenkins OBE, Lulu CBE and Aled Jones MBE will entertain guests on a 12-night British Isles and Northern Europe cruise, departing in August 2023.
Taking place on Silversea’s luxury 596-passenger Silver Dawn ship, the sailing has been organised by organised by tailor-made cruise specialist, Imagine Cruising.
Classical singing sensation, Katherine Jenkins OBE, Scottish singer Lulu and Classic FM presenter and singer, Aled Jones MBE, will all perform and join meet and greet sessions.
Katherine Jenkins OBE said: “I am pleased to be partnering on this captivating, luxury cruise. It’s an honour to be singing alongside a line-up of my friends and amazing performers."
Robin Deller, CEO of Imagine Cruising added: “We love putting together cruise holidays which cannot be beaten, as part of our eye-catching Sailcation series. This voyage and its unique combination of performers, set among a luxury setting, is not to be missed.”
Departing from Southampton on August 27, 2023, the all-inclusive cruise includes complimentary premium shore excursions at every port, allowing guests to explore the British Isles and Ireland, before completing their voyage in Denmark.
Ports of call include ade to Plymouth (England), Cork, Bantry, Galway, Killybegs (all Ireland), Ullapool, Scrabster (both Scotland), Skagen, and Copenhagen (both Denmark).
Lead-in prices for the 12-night cruise onboard Silver Dawn – which was launched last year and features eight restaurants, six bars and lounges, a top-deck pool, a library, gym, spa, and 24-hour butler service – start at £2,999 including flights, transfers, shore excursions and WiFi.
