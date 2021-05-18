Viking Cruises: Viking Venus was named by Godmother Anne Diamond yesterday. Credit: Viking

Viking Cruises: New Viking Venus ship named by Anne Diamond ahead of first cruise Viking Cruises officially welcomed its newest ship Viking Venus into its fold yesterday as Viking Venus was named by Godmother Anne Diamond.

Viking Venus was christened during a celebration at sea in the English Channel on Monday. Anne Diamond, British journalist and broadcaster - and the ship's Godmother - offered a blessing of good fortune and safe sailing for the Viking Cruises ship. During the ceremony, invitees onboard Viking Venus enjoyed scenic sailing along the coast of England. They were treated to exclusively recorded concerts from artists including Sissel Kyrkjebø, one of the world’s leading crossover sopranos and godmother of Viking Jupiter; violinist Tor Jaran Apold; and acclaimed English boys choir LIBERA. In keeping with the naming custom, Anne assisted in breaking a bottle of Norwegian aquavit on the ship’s hull - using a historic Viking broad axe to cut a ribbon that symbolically held the bottle in place.

Related articles

The event also honoured May 17, as Norwegian Constitution Day and paid tribute to the Nordic spirit of exploration. Additionally, after speeches by Chairman Hagen and Anne, guests were treated to the unveiling of a custom “Air Fountain” by artist Daniel Wurtzel, which was specifically designed and installed in the ship’s Atrium for the event. Venus is embarking on its first UK cruise holiday on Saturday, May 22 after 14 months of paused operations. Guests will embark in Portsmouth for the first of five roundtrip sailings of Viking's England’s Scenic Shores itinerary taking place in May and June.

Anne broke a bottle of Norwegian aquavit on the ship’s hull using a historic Viking broad axe. Credit: Viking

Part of Viking’s Welcome Back collection, the eight-day voyages also call in Liverpool, the Isles of Scilly, Falmouth and Portland. Diamond will also join guests for the first three sailings of England’s Scenic Shores and will serve as a guest lecturer with her presentation about the untold story of British radar inventors, including her father, during World War II. Anne’s presentation will also be featured on Viking.TV in the future. Following her time in England, Viking Venus will then sail to Malta, where she will homeport for new Welcome Back voyages in the Mediterranean this summer and autumn.

UK and Ireland The United Kingdom and Ireland offer something for every type of traveller. The UK, an island… Read more Northern Europe When most people think of travelling to Europe, they immediately think of countries such as Italy,… Read more Western Mediterranean and Atlantic The Mediterranean has always been one of the most popular cruise destinations (and was even voted… Read more Eastern Mediterranean There’s no cruise destination quite like the Mediterranean. Nowhere else in the world allows you to… Read more Africa Africa is a vast, beautiful and diverse continent. It has been influenced by many different… Read more Caribbean From high mountain peaks to shimmering reefs, spicy salsa rhythms to deep rolling reggae, pirate… Read more Alaska Vast forests, national parks the size of nations, and glaciers bigger than other US states. The… Read more Far East Vast forests, national parks the size of nations, and glaciers bigger than other US states. The… Read more North America and Canada There are few regions in the world that offer the diverse range of experiences found in North… Read more Antarctica The continent of Antarctica is a glacial world of glistening icebergs and frosty mountain peaks.… Read more

Delivered in April 2021 at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Ancona, Italy, Viking Venus is the newest vessel to join Viking’s ocean fleet of identical sister ships. This includes Viking Star, Viking Sea, Viking Sky, Viking Orion and Viking Jupiter. Viking’s ocean vessels have a gross tonnage of 47,800 tons with 465 all veranda staterooms that accommodate 930 guests. The ships feature clean, minimalist Scandinavian design, airy public spaces filled with natural light and abundant al fresco dining options.

Viking Cruises: Invitees onboard Viking Venus were treated to exclusively recorded concerts. Credit: Viking

Related articles

Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking said of yesterday's ceremony: “[This] is one of the proudest days in Viking’s nearly 24-year history. "When we became the first cruise line to suspend operations in March 2020, we certainly did not know it would be 14 months before guests would be welcomed back on board. "Now, we are among the first to set sail again—and with our industry-leading health and safety protocols in place, we believe there is no safer way to travel the world than on a Viking voyage." “On behalf of the entire Viking family, we are delighted to celebrate the naming of our newest ship in England. We are also grateful to her godmother, Anne Diamond, for her many journalistic and selfless contributions - as well as for her tireless efforts fostering a community on Viking.TV each week for more than a year.”

Iconic ports