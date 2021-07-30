Viking Cruises reveals no single supplements for solo travellers as cruises resume Viking Cruises is celebrating the return of international cruises by unveiling an exciting new offer for solo travellers.

Viking Cruises won't be charging solo cruisers a single supplement on ocean and river voyages this summer. The promotion is part of its Welcome Back voyages in August and September. Viking’s collection of Welcome Back cruises for fully vaccinated guests includes destinations as diverse as Iceland, Malta and Bermuda. European river voyages are also available to UK guests throughout the summer on select itineraries.

Wendy Atkin-Smith, Managing Director of Viking UK said: "It is a really exciting time for us all in the UK as international travel is beginning to open up again. "We have all enjoyed getting to know our own shores in the UK more over the past few months but at this point we are all looking forward to spreading our wings and expanding our horizons even further. "We believe there is no better – or safer – way to see the world than on a cruise so we are looking forward to welcoming our UK guests to Iceland, Malta and Bermuda this summer." Viking Cruises international voyages Bermuda The eight-day Bermuda Escape voyages on Viking Orion are available for UK guests on multiple sailings roundtrip from the capital Hamilton, known for its distinctive blend of British and American culture, starting from August 13, 2021. The itinerary includes two days at the Royal Naval Dockyard, renowned for its rich maritime history and now a lively port which is home to artists, artisans and the Bermuda National Museum. Fares start from £2,190 per person including flights.

Viking guests can sail roundtrip from the Maltese capital city of Valletta. Credit: Viking Cruises

Iceland, British Isles & Iberia This cruise sails between Reykjavík and Barcelona with ports of call including Dublin, Lisbon and Granada. Guests on this 15-day itinerary departing on September 4 and 14 2021 will witness the changing scenery and climate as their voyage unfolds - from the black volcanic terrain of Iceland, the temperate rolling green hills of Ireland, to the sunny and inviting warm waters of the Mediterranean Sea along Spain’s southern coast. Fares start from £2,990 per person including flights. Iceland Following in the footsteps of intrepid explorer Leif Eriksson, Viking’s eight-day Iceland’s Natural Beauty itinerary is available from August 3 through until September 2021. Guests will observe diverse wildlife and discover coastal towns along Iceland's majestic shores, enjoying its unparalleled natural beauty as they witness cascading waterfalls amid pristine fjord landscapes. Fares start from £2,390 per person including flights. Malta Sailing roundtrip from the Maltese capital city of Valletta - a cultural UNESCO World Heritage Site - Viking’s Welcome Back voyages in Malta include the 11-day Malta & the Adriatic Jewels, the 11-day Malta & Greek Isles Discovery and the 21-day Malta, the Adriatic & Greece itineraries. Fares start from £2,790 including flights but special offers are available on selected sailings – call 0800 298 97 00 for more information. Visit Viking Cruises to find out more.

