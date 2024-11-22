Black Friday deals

The ultimate list of Black Friday cruise deals for 2024 Black Friday promises unbeatable offers for your next cruise. What are you waiting for? Discover our pick of the best Black Friday cruise deals

It’s that time of year again – Black Friday 2024 has rolled around and it’s bigger and better than ever. Expect cabin upgrades, discounted itineraries, onboard credit, airfare credit, drinks packages and more. And you have the luxury of choice, so pick from your favourite cruise lines – from Cunard to Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line and many more. Discover our hand-picked Black Friday cruise deals and book something to look forward to.

Save up to £600 with Celebrity Cruises Credit: Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Running from November 22 to December 3, 2024, this Celebrity Cruises promotion saves up to £600 per stateroom. But there’s more. In fact, there are three ways to save this Black Friday. In conjunction with the maximum of £600 in savings, Celebrity’s November promotion gives 75% off the second guest’s cruise fare for bookings made before December 9. And guests who book by December 21, 2024, can also enjoy flights to Europe from £199 per person. A range of cruises are included in this Black Friday offer, including sailings onboard the new Celebrity Xcel, Celebrity Infinity, Celebrity Constellation and Celebrity Equinox. The Black Friday deal excludes Galapagos sailings.

Hop onboard from £319 per person. Credit: Celestyal

Celestyal Celestyal is offering a selection of 65 seven-night cruises from £319 per person. This offer is available until December 3, 2024. These cruises span across the Mediterranean and Arabian Gulf and include 11 of the line’s new ‘Desert Days’ cruises. Prices start at £319 per person, a 67% discount on the price. To experience the Arabian Gulf for less, choose one of 40 sailings departing between December 25 and March 27. Black Friday prices for the three or four-night ‘Iconic Arabia’ cruises start from £219 and £269, respectively. The ‘Heavenly Adriatic’ sailings are also on offer, with a seven-night roundtrip from Athens, calling at Kefalonia, Dubrovnik and more, starting from £499 per person.

Set sail onboard Queen Anne. Credit: Cunard

Cunard Cunard’s Black Friday promotion lets you save on selected ‘Early Saver’ fares, which start from £599 per person. This offer is available until midnight on December 5, 2024. Choose a voyage departing between March 2025 and January 2026 across the entire fleet – including the line’s newest ship, Queen Anne. Pick up a Black Friday bargains onboard Queen Anne for a cruise to the Norwegian Fjords. Choose Queen Mary 2 for the British Isles and transatlantic crossings, Queen Victoria for the Mediterranean and Queen Elizabeth for Alaska. The ‘Early Saver’ fare is based on two adults sharing the lowest grade inside stateroom and excludes flight and transfers. A highlight of these discounted voyages is a seven-night sailing to Hamburg, Rotterdam and Zeebrugge starting from £599 per person.

Holland America Line offers onboard credit this Black Friday. Credit: Holland America Line

Holland America Line Running from November 21 to December 5, 2024, Holland America Line’s Black Friday deal offers up to $250 per person onboard credit for departures from December 2024 to May 2026. Sailings between six and nine days benefit from $100 per person of onboard credit, 10-20 days receive $150 per person, 21 days and over gain $200 per person, ‘Legendary voyages’ have $250 per person and, Alaska cruise tours come with $150 per person onboard credit. This deal is only valid on sailings for six nights or more and can be spent on extras onboard such as spa treatments or boutique purchases. Reduced fares are also available for children, starting at £149 per person when booked as a third or fourth guest sharing a cabin.

HX itineraries on sale include ‘Highlights of Antarctica’. Credit: Shutterstock

HX HX is offering up to 50% off selected voyages across 2024 and 2025 – with the discount running until December 9, 2024. Itineraries on sale include ‘Highlights of Antarctica’ where you can save up to 48% on HX’s Antarctica itinerary. Or enjoy 50% off ‘Galapagos – In Darwin’s Footsteps’ and ‘Svalbard in Spring: Return of the Sun’. A selection of HX’s new voyages is included in the Black Friday sale, including ‘Antarctica & Falklands Expedition’, ‘Galapagos – In Darwin’s Footsteps’ and ‘Alaska’s Inside Passage and Aleutian Islands Southbound’.

Make use of the two discount codes from Marella Cruises. Credit: Marella Cruises

Marella Cruises Use the code BFSAIL200 to save £200 per booking on short and mid-haul sailings around the sunny Canaries and Mediterranean with Marella Cruises. You can also get £300 off per booking on long-haul Caribbean sailings with code BFSAIL300. There’s no minimum spend, so you can book the exact itinerary your heart desires – result.

NCL is offering massive savings this Black Friday. Credit: Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Fancy 50% off your next cruise with Norwegian Cruise Line? Grab this offer on cruises for three or more days and on bookings made before December 3. You can also benefit from a More at Sea upgrade from £149 per person, instead of the usual price of £299 per person. This upgrade gives you premium beverages, speciality dining and more. And finally, you can cash in £250 per person of airfare credit on selected cruises of over six days. A one-way flight will receive half the credit. Sailings on offer include a nine-day ‘Mediterranean round-trip Barcelona: Italy, France and Spain’ with an inside cabin priced from £1,119 per person, 10-day ‘Greek Isles from Istanbul to Barcelona: Mykonos & Naples’ from £1,375 per person and 14-day ‘Europe from New York to Reykjavik: Iceland, Greenland & Canada’ from £2,190 per person.

Look forward to a four-category suite upgrade. Credit: Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises Bag a stateroom upgrade for not one, not two but four categories – plus an additional offer where you can choose from a premium drink package or shipboard credit of up to $1,000, courtesy of Oceania Cruises. This deal is valid on more than 90 global voyages across 2025 and 2026 for bookings made before December 10, 2024, using the promotional code UGBF. Featured sailings include the ‘Alaska Reflection’ eight-day sailing from Vancouver to Whittier departing May 13, 2025, and the 19-day ‘Subarctic Scenes’ cruise from New York to Reykjavik departing August 6, 2025.

Sun Princess and Star Princess are the latest additions to the line. Credit: Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises Benefit from up to $500 onboard spend per stateroom as part of Princess Cruises' Black Friday sale. You can also put down a reduced deposit of £50 per person to secure your booking. This deal is available from November 26 to December 2, 2024, and applies to more than 1,100 voyages sailing across 2025 and 2026. All fares types are included in this Black Friday offer – including inclusive packages Princess Plus and Princess Premier. Even secure a place on the line's newest ship, Star Princess. Cruises start from £655 per person for a seven-night Caribbean voyage departing January 17, 2025, and you'll receive $100 of onboard spend per inside stateroom and $200 per suite.



Regent is 45% off sailings. Credit: Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises The ultra-luxury cruise line has revealed a Black Friday offer with up to 45% off selected sailings on bookings made between November 15 and December 31, 2024. And if you reserve your suite before 30 November, you can benefit from a Black Friday bonus of $500 credit per suite. Choose from over 70 voyages – visiting destinations like Asia, Alaska, Europe, the Caribbean and beyond. And if you’ve already got a Regent Seven Seas Cruises voyage booked – there’s no need to kick yourself as Regent has a best price guarantee, so you can adjust your reservation to the new promotion with no fuss. Even if the promotion becomes available after your final payment has been made, the difference will be given in the form of credit, suite upgrade or future cruise credit.

Expect flash sales from Royal Caribbean. Credit: Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Until December 9, expect flash-sale savings of up to £640 with Royal Caribbean. The family-friendly cruise line offers a special promotion for kids: sail from £99. This applies to new bookings for selected sailings for children aged 12 and under who are travelling with two adults. A further 24-hour flash sale will offer up to $500 complimentary onboard credit. Cruises of five nights or less will receive $75 credit for inside and ocean-view staterooms, $150 for balconies and $300 for suites. Sailings of six nights and longer benefit from $150 of onboard credit for interior and ocean view, $225 for balconies and $500 for suites. Sail from Southampton from £384 per person or choose a Mediterranean cruise for summer 2025 from £484 per person or a Caribbean cruise from £782 per person.

Seabourn offer a suite upgrade this Black Friday. Credit: Seabourn

Seabourn Benefit from Seabourn’s Black Friday special offer of a two-category veranda suite upgrade on selected cruises and expeditions. This offer is valid on select 2025-2026 sailings and expires December 3, 2024. So, you can hop onboard a 14-day ‘Exotic Caribbean in Depth’ itinerary departing January 4, 2025, from £6,199 per person – including the two-category upgrade. Or for something closer to home, how about a seven-day ‘Aegean Treasures’ departing August 17, 2025, with prices starting from £3,699 per person?

Choose from over 200 voyages this Black Friday. Credit: Silversea

Silversea Save up to £4,800 per suite on a global selection of voyages departing between 2024 and 2026 with Silversea. And with over 200 voyages to all seven continents to choose from, you can sail the likes of ‘Mumbai to Singapore’ from £5,850 per person or ‘Lisbon to Southampton’ from £6,000 per person, down from £7,200. Book before December 2, 2024, to reap the benefits of Silversea’s Black Friday offer. You can also combine this promotion with Silversea’s fare guarantee and a reduced deposit of 15%.

Sail on the likes of SH Diana for less. Credit: Swan Hellenic

Swan Hellenic Swan Hellenic is pushing the boat out (excuse the pun) with savings of up to $8,000 per stateroom available for balcony staterooms on 12 expedition cruises. Book between November 25 and December 4, 2024, to redeem this offer on voyages in the Arctic, Antarctica, Africa and Latin America with a range of nine-to-20-night cruises departing between December 22, 2024, and October 9, 2025. There are also special single supplement deals too – so solos are catered for. Inclusive fares start from $6,750 per person for a 10-night sailing roundtrip from Port Victoria, departing October 9, 2025.

Grab a discount with TUI. Credit: TUI River Cruises.

TUI River Cruises TUI River Cruises offers up to £300 off per booking on sailings departing between January 1, 2025, to October 31, 2026. These savings are available from November 25 to December 2, 2024. The discount varies depending on how much your cruise costs. Receive £100 off per booking when you spend £1,500 or more, a £200 discount from £2,500 spent and finally £300 subtracted from the price if you spend at least £3,500. These itineraries allow you to explore some of the world’s most famous waterways – including the Danube, the Nile and the Rhine. Use the code BFRIVER for this tempting discount. How can you decide which offer to choose? It’s one of life’s nicest problems. Be right back… booking a cruise.

