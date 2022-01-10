Credit: Shutterstock

Cruise holidays have been cancelled by multiple cruise lines due to travel restrictions and Covid cases onboard ships. The decisions have been made by brands such as Royal Caribbean and Marella Cruises in the interest of health and safety. Guests will be notified and refunded for any holiday lost. These are the cruise lines that have axed cruises.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Regent Seven Seas has cut its 2022 world cruise onboard Seven Seas Mariner due to sail on January 5. - READ MORE: Where to go and who to cruise with in 2022 - Instead of the 120-night sailing, there will be four, shorter cruises, as follows: January 23, 2022: 21-night Grand Caribbean Voyage, Roundtrip Miami

February 13, 2022: 31-night Grand Caribbean Voyage, Roundtrip Miami

March 16, 2022: 25-night Amazon Voyage, Roundtrip Miami

April 10, 2022: 25-night Panama Canal Voyage, Miami to San Francisco Regent said: "Guests of the full 2022 World Cruise who chose to cancel their booking, and guests who had bookings on the original 2022 World Cruise segments which have now been modified, will be provided with a full refund for the amount of the fare paid as of January 4, 2022."

Marella Cruises Marella Cruises cancelled a Barbados cruise last week after passengers onboard Marella Discovery tested positive for coronavirus. Barbados is understood to no longer be accepting asymptomatic cases ashore. - READ MORE: Marella Cruises cancels Caribbean cruise - The infected guests isolated in "a separate area" on Marella Discovery while other passengers were allowed to go ashore and were "enjoying their time onboard," said Marella in a statement. Refunds have been issued based on embarkation date and TUI has said the situation will be monitored "closely."