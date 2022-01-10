Cruises cancelled amid Covid scares - full list from Royal Caribbean to Marella
Cruises have been cancelled due to health and safety concerns and Covid outbreaks on cruise ships. This is the full list of axed sailings.
Cruise holidays have been cancelled by multiple cruise lines due to travel restrictions and Covid cases onboard ships.
The decisions have been made by brands such as Royal Caribbean and Marella Cruises in the interest of health and safety.
Guests will be notified and refunded for any holiday lost.
These are the cruise lines that have axed cruises.
Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean has cancelled cruises on four of its cruise ships due to "ongoing COVID-related circumstances around the world."
Operations are paused for the following:
- Vision of the Seas’ return to cruising is postponed until March 7, 2022
- Serenade of the Seas sailings from Jan. 9 – March 5, resuming service after her dry dock on April 26, 2022
- Jewel of the Seas sailings from Jan. 9 – Feb. 12, returning on Feb. 20, 2022
- Symphony of the Seas sailings from Jan. 8 – Jan. 22, returning on Jan. 29, 2022
"Guests booked on these cancelled sailings are receiving assistance and compensation options, including a full refund," said Royal Caribbean in a statement.
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line - or NCL - has nixed a selection of sailings as a result of "ongoing travel restrictions."
The following cruises have been cancelled:
- Norwegian Getaway cruise with embarkation date of January 5, 2022
- All Norwegian Pearl cruises with embarkation dates through and including January 14, 2022
- All Norwegian Sky cruises with embarkation dates through and including February 25,2022
- All Pride of America cruises with embarkation dates through and including February 26, 2022
- All Norwegian Jade cruises with embarkation dates through and including March 3, 2022
- All Norwegian Star cruises with embarkation dates through and including March 19, 2022
- All Norwegian Sun cruises with embarkation dates through and including April 19, 2022
- All Norwegian Spirit cruises with embarkation dates through and including April 23, 2022
"All guests booked on these sailings will receive an automatic full refund returned to the form of payment provided at the time of reservation as well as a bonus Future Cruise Certificate valid for a future cruise," said NCL.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas has cut its 2022 world cruise onboard Seven Seas Mariner due to sail on January 5.
Instead of the 120-night sailing, there will be four, shorter cruises, as follows:
- January 23, 2022: 21-night Grand Caribbean Voyage, Roundtrip Miami
- February 13, 2022: 31-night Grand Caribbean Voyage, Roundtrip Miami
- March 16, 2022: 25-night Amazon Voyage, Roundtrip Miami
- April 10, 2022: 25-night Panama Canal Voyage, Miami to San Francisco
Regent said: "Guests of the full 2022 World Cruise who chose to cancel their booking, and guests who had bookings on the original 2022 World Cruise segments which have now been modified, will be provided with a full refund for the amount of the fare paid as of January 4, 2022."
Marella Cruises
Marella Cruises cancelled a Barbados cruise last week after passengers onboard Marella Discovery tested positive for coronavirus.
Barbados is understood to no longer be accepting asymptomatic cases ashore.
The infected guests isolated in "a separate area" on Marella Discovery while other passengers were allowed to go ashore and were "enjoying their time onboard," said Marella in a statement.
Refunds have been issued based on embarkation date and TUI has said the situation will be monitored "closely."
