Michaela Strachan to join two more Fred Olsen sailings
The wildlife presenter will join a second Fred Olsen sailing this summer, following the success of her first voyage
The Springwatch co-host spent four nights onboard Borealis earlier this month sailing Fred’s ‘Exploring rugged and Remote Greenland and Iceland’ itinerary where she delivered two talks and took part in a Q&A session.
Strachan will return with a Norwegian fjords cruise onboard Balmoral. The five-night cruise departs from Newcastle on August 26, with prices starting from £899 per person.
As well as joining Fred Olsen’s bank holiday sailing, the TV presenter is also joining the Cape Town part of the line’s ‘Intrepid beauty of Africa and the Indian Ocean’ cruise in January 2024 onboard Bolette.
Here she will host insightful talks and accompany guests on a selection of tours, including Boulders Beach and a hike in the Table Mountain National Park. Fares for the 93-night cruise, which departs from Southampton, start from £9,999 per person.
Strachan said: “I absolutely loved my time on the cruise to Iceland and am excited to do another one, this time to the stunning Norwegian Fjords.
“I met so many lovely guests and it was great to be able to share stories with them about wildlife filming and my career and see just how enthusiastic the audience was to learn about the work I have done, share highlights and laughs from my career and answer audience questions.
“I can't wait to explore the Norwegian Fjords and then be able to show guests my home town of Cape Town at the beginning of 2024 on the Bolette ‘Intrepid Beauty of Africa and The Indian Ocean’ cruise. What an amazing cruise to go on.”
James Moss, journey experience coordinator, added: “Welcoming Michaela Strachan on board Borealis as we sailed to Iceland and Greenland gave our guests something very special to look forward to and we are thrilled that she will be joining us again this year on Balmoral, and a third time next year on Bolette.
“Our guests relish the opportunity to learn more about nature and wildlife, demonstrated by the huge number who joined us in person and online to hear Michaela talk about her extraordinary career.”
Viking names new river ship in Egypt
PS Comet: World's first cruise ship protected by Scheduled Monument status
Holland America Line to host astronomy experts on 2024 solar eclipse cruises
Star on board: Tim Peake
Seabourn Pursuit sets sail on inaugural voyage
Princess Cruises to star in new TV series
Dazzling debutantes: Three exciting new ships launching soon
Star on board: Jon Culshaw
Holland America Line offers air credit of £500 as part of Caribbean cruise push
Edwina Lonsdale on why river cruises rock
Follow us on socials
Whales & Volcanic Landscapes of Iceland
- 11 nights, departs on the 11 Jul 2024
- Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Borealis
- Dover, , , + 8 more
Cultures & Cuisines of the Mediterranean
- 14 nights, departs on the 29 Oct 2024
- Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Borealis
- Southampton, Cádiz, Valencia, + 6 more
American Waterways & Canada in the Fall
- 34 nights, departs on the 26 Sep 2023
- Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Balmoral
- Southampton, Saint-John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Saint-John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, + 17 more
Easter Escape to Germany & the Lowlands
- 7 nights, departs on the 28 Mar 2024
- Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Bolette
- Southampton, Hamburg, Hamburg, + 6 more
Colourful & Cosmopolitan Mediterranean with the Amalfi Coast
- 17 nights, departs on the 08 May 2024
- Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Bolette
- Liverpool, Tangier, , + 10 more