Fred Olsen to welcome Michaela Strachan onboard
The TV presenter will join Borealis’ ‘Exploring the Rugged and Remote Greenland and Iceland cruise’ this August
The TV presenter will join Borealis’ ‘Exploring the Rugged and Remote Greenland and Iceland cruise’ this August.
The popular TV presenter who has been on our screens since the 80s will deliver a talk on British wildlife. She will then be joined onstage by Borealis’ entertainment manager for a Q&A session.
Passengers will also have the chance to book an exclusive lunch with Michaela while she is onboard.
Fred Olsen’s journey experience coordinator, James Moss, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Michaela Strachan onboard Borealis from August 4-8 as we sail to Iceland and Greenland.
“We know that our guests value the opportunity to learn more about nature and wildlife and they will thoroughly enjoy hearing Michaela’s stories from behind the scenes of wildlife filmmaking.”
Strachan added: “I’m really looking forward to joining this exciting Fred Olsen cruise and exploring some of the wildlife and wonders of Iceland.
“I’ve been to Iceland a couple of times before and guests are in for a real treat. The landscapes are beautiful, unique and extraordinary. It’s sure to be a memorable and magical experience.
“It’s not the destination that you should enjoy, but also the journey. Onboard there is always plenty to do and lots to get involved with.
“I will be doing a couple of talks for guests. One about the behind-the-scenes of wildlife filmmaking and why British wildlife programs are so popular and a Q&A about my career. [...] I’m really hoping my talks will enhance the journey experience.”
Fred Olsen’s 14-night ‘Exploring Rugged and Remote Greenland and Iceland’ cruise departs from Liverpool on August 4, 2023, and calls at Heimaey, Vestmannaeyjar, Reykjavík, and Ísafjördur in Iceland as well Qaqortoq, Narsarsauq and Nanortalik in Greenland before returning to Liverpool. Prices start from £1,499 per person.
Follow us on socials
Holland America Line to offer first ex-UK sailing since 2018
Heritage saved: Long Beach's RMS Queen Mary returns
Panache Cruises appoints polar explorer as brand ambassador
‘Despacito’ singer Luis Fonsi to name new Norwegian Cruise Line ship
Royal Caribbean unveils new itineraries for Utopia of the Seas
The Wave Awards 2023: Vote for your favourites and be entered to win a cruise with Riviera Travel!
Composer extraordinaire: Meet Debbie Wiseman, whose voyages with Viking have inspired a piece of music
Sir Richard Branson to host special Virgin Voyages’ Med sailing
Giles Hawke named as Celebrity Cruises’ new EMEA boss
Regent Seven Seas Cruises recipe: Lobster & mango salad with mirin mayonnaise
Scenic Isles of Scotland in Five Nights
- 5 nights, departs on the 03 May 2024
- Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Bolette
- Liverpool, , , + 8 more
Discovering Spain & North Africa
- 13 nights, departs on the 05 Jan 2025
- Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Balmoral
- Southampton, Cádiz, Gibraltar, + 6 more
Discovering Spain & Morocco
- 12 nights, departs on the 15 Feb 2025
- Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Borealis
- Portsmouth, Casablanca, , + 10 more
Dutch Waterways in Five Nights
- 5 nights, departs on the 20 Feb 2024
- Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Bolette
- Southampton, , Rotterdam, + 5 more
The Life & Nature of Scotland's Scenic Isles
- 8 nights, departs on the 28 May 2024
- Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Balmoral
- Newcastle upon Tyne, Lerwick, Shetland Islands, , + 12 more