Cruise news / Fred Olsen to welcome Michaela Strachan onboard
Fred Olsen welcome TV presenter Michaela Strachan onboard Borealis this summer. Credit: Fred Olsen

Fred Olsen to welcome Michaela Strachan onboard

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

The TV presenter will join Borealis’ ‘Exploring the Rugged and Remote Greenland and Iceland cruise’ this August

The TV presenter will join Borealis’ ‘Exploring the Rugged and Remote Greenland and Iceland cruise’ this August.

The popular TV presenter who has been on our screens since the 80s will deliver a talk on British wildlife. She will then be joined onstage by Borealis’ entertainment manager for a Q&A session.

Passengers will also have the chance to book an exclusive lunch with Michaela while she is onboard.

Fred Olsen’s journey experience coordinator, James Moss, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Michaela Strachan onboard Borealis from August 4-8 as we sail to Iceland and Greenland.

“We know that our guests value the opportunity to learn more about nature and wildlife and they will thoroughly enjoy hearing Michaela’s stories from behind the scenes of wildlife filmmaking.”

Strachan added: “I’m really looking forward to joining this exciting Fred Olsen cruise and exploring some of the wildlife and wonders of Iceland.

“I’ve been to Iceland a couple of times before and guests are in for a real treat. The landscapes are beautiful, unique and extraordinary. It’s sure to be a memorable and magical experience.

“It’s not the destination that you should enjoy, but also the journey. Onboard there is always plenty to do and lots to get involved with.

“I will be doing a couple of talks for guests. One about the behind-the-scenes of wildlife filmmaking and why British wildlife programs are so popular and a Q&A about my career. [...] I’m really hoping my talks will enhance the journey experience.”

Fred Olsen’s 14-night ‘Exploring Rugged and Remote Greenland and Iceland’ cruise departs from Liverpool on August 4, 2023, and calls at Heimaey, Vestmannaeyjar, Reykjavík, and Ísafjördur in Iceland as well Qaqortoq, Narsarsauq and Nanortalik in Greenland before returning to Liverpool. Prices start from £1,499 per person.

Most recent articles
View more articles

About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

View Kaye's profile chevron_right
Related Cruises
Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Logo

Scenic Isles of Scotland in Five Nights

  • 5 nights, departs on the 03 May 2024
  • Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Bolette
  • Liverpool, , , + 8 more
From
£749*pp

Discovering Spain & North Africa

  • 13 nights, departs on the 05 Jan 2025
  • Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Balmoral
  • Southampton, Cádiz, Gibraltar, + 6 more
From
£1,699 *pp

Discovering Spain & Morocco

  • 12 nights, departs on the 15 Feb 2025
  • Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Borealis
  • Portsmouth, Casablanca, , + 10 more
From
£1,599 *pp

Dutch Waterways in Five Nights

  • 5 nights, departs on the 20 Feb 2024
  • Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Bolette
  • Southampton, , Rotterdam, + 5 more
From
£599 *pp

The Life & Nature of Scotland's Scenic Isles

  • 8 nights, departs on the 28 May 2024
  • Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Balmoral
  • Newcastle upon Tyne, Lerwick, Shetland Islands, , + 12 more
From
£1,249 *pp
View more