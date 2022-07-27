Weston, a patron of the Falkland Veterans Foundation, will join guests onboard for 14-nights during the call into Port Stanley, and will share his experiences of his time in the Falklands . The Welshman is well-known for his charity work, as a motivational speaker and broadcaster after he sustained serious burns to over 46 percent of his body during the Falklands War in 1982.

“We are so pleased to be welcoming Simon on board,” said Helen Bennett, Fred Olsen’s entertainments and enrichment manager. “His experience can add real insight to our guests as Balmoral sails to the Falkland Isles.



“His story is one of achievement and triumph in the face of adversity, and we know our guests will value learning more about his journey and about the Falklands War.”



Alan Warner, who represents Simon at Champions UK, added: “Simon absolutely loves cruising, seeing new places, and meeting new and interesting people on board.



"He is passionate about sharing his experiences during the Falklands campaign and life afterwards.”

