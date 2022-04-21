Credit: Shutterstock Sponsored by Norwegian Cruise Line

Get 35% off NCL Europe cruises this summer - how to save big NCL is offering up some unmissable savings to get your summer holiday kickstarted. Pick your next European hotspot and sail away…

The weather is heating up so what better time to enjoy sizzling savings on NCL Europe cruises – quick pack the suncream. A whopping 35 percent has been taken off both no-fly and fly-cruises in all categories of accommodation, including Suites. Didn’t think it could get any better? Well, it’s your lucky day as NCL is offering up to £250pp airfare credit as well as Free at Sea upgrade packages from only £149pp (including an open bar, speciality dining, shore excursion credit and more) – a proper bargain. Make Barcelona your getaway base to explore the best the Western Mediterranean has to offer, such as sumptuous Spain and illustrious Italy. In fact, with 118 ports of call across Northern Europe, the Mediterranean and the Greek Isles, NCL spoils you for choice. Be quick though! This generous promotion ends May 9, so read on to discover your next cruise with NCL.

Related articles

Mediterranean cruise with NCL A seven-day roundtrip from Rome or Barcelona brings you to all the hotspots of the Mediterranean – including the likes of Palma, Cannes and Florence. What more could you want from a Mediterranean adventure than pulling into a new port every day? Get a true sense of adventure with NCL and city hop to please your inner explorer through May to September 2022 onboard Norwegian Epic. Dive into an impressive artistic and historical scene in Florence, Italy, as your first port of call. Explore cultural hotspots such as the Piazza del Duomo and Accademia Gallery, home to Michelangelo’s David – and of course, you must chomp down on some Florentine steak during your visit. - READ MORE: Your guide to cruising the Mediterranean - Well-known for the International Film Festival, Cannes is another important exploration point. See how many famous figures you can spot who holiday here regularly – from Leonardo DiCaprio to Elton John. The city’s iconic beaches have an expanse of space for you to relax on as well as a plethora of designer bars and shops to browse through. Palma, in Majorca, Spain, is a historical wonderland – full to the brim with cobblestoned alleys and impressive Gothic architecture. Once your historical craving is satisfied then expand outwards to explore the lively bars and vibrant art. You can explore more bucket-list destinations on longer itineraries ranging from nine to 19 days, so if seven days isn’t enough then it’s super easy to switch up and stay for longer.

Wander around the colourful streets of Santorini with NCL. Credit: Shutterstock

Find your ideal cruise Search for the best cruises with NCL Search cruises

Explore the old city in Rhodes. Credit Shutterstock

Wander through the small alleys with the famous white outlined cobble underfoot and discover quaint shops to purchase some keepsakes. Rhodes is also an impressive destination to visit, just off the coast of Turkey. Explore the old, fortified city ensuring you gaze at the Grand Master’s Palace. From Rhodes, you can also explore Lindos, a small, whitewashed town that boasts impressive views – so two for the price of one! - READ MORE: Discover Norwegian Escape’s cruise through the Eastern Caribbean - Another standout port of call visited on a Greek cruise is Istanbul, Turkey, where ‘grand’ epitomises the entire city. From ancient monuments to stunning mosques everywhere you turn, Istanbul will exhibit new surprises. Take pleasure in the tulips that fill any park, with this pretty flower acting as the symbol of Istanbul.

Walk alongside the 3.5km-long Town Wall in Visby, Sweden. Credit: Shutterstock

Baltic summer cruise Sailing from Copenhagen, Denmark, NCL cruises offer an exciting holiday steeped in history, culture and fabulous art – sounds ideal to us. Wind your way around cobbled streets and spot countless medieval gems in Tallin, Estonia, before heading over to Helsinki to admire Senate Square and visit some of the countless attractions the city holds. Visby, Sweden is a must-see that epitomises the charm that Northern Europe holds. The UNESCO World Heritage Site features a 3.5km-long Town Wall, the best-preserved medieval fortification in Scandinavia. For the best views of the Baltic Sea from land, make the most of your time in Nynashamn port, Sweden. This tiny port town offers up scenic nature as well as the opportunity to travel to Stockholm where you can become the fifth member of Abba at the Abba Museum and come out dancing. As the largest city in North Poland, Gdynia offers up an expansive waterfront lined with the Long Market, which is, well, long! Explore the cafes and boutiques alongside this popular market and find something unique to take home. History buffs will enjoy exploring the sites of the historic Old Town, such as St. Mary’s Church, one of the biggest cathedrals in the world, and the Maritime Museum which gives you a glimpse back into the past of the ancient port city.

Embark on the stunning Norwegian Prima and enjoy luxurious cabins. Credit: NCL

NCL ships Sounds fabulous right? Well, it gets better, as you can embark on one of eight stunning NCL ships. Drink in the views as every area onboard is custom-built for the best vistas – such as the Observation Lounge and The Waterfront. - READ MORE: What to expect onboard Norwegian Prima - Every type of cruiser is covered with a range of studio to three-bedroom Haven Suites and there is a selection of entertainment to suit everyone too – from Priscilla Queen of the Desert to Million Dollar Quartet. From Norwegian Prima to Norwegian Escape – whichever ship you embark on, get ready to be impressed. Get your summer started right now and book to explore something new with the added bonus of a discount too.