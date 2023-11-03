The ship will feature the world’s first hybrid roller coaster and waterslide, the Aqua Slidecoaster. The ride will have dual slides and a magnetic lift that propels guests through two different courses on three storeys around the ship’s funnel, and measure three stories high.



Norwegian Aqua will also debut the line’s first two-storey Duplex Haven Suites, each with three bedrooms. The four suites each come with living and dining areas, three bathrooms and a balcony.



Furthermore, the vessel will have a new ‘Glow Court’, described as a digital sports complex with an interactive LED floor.



The first of NCL’s expanded Prima Plus Class will offer seven-day Caribbean cruises departing from Port Canaveral, Florida during its inaugural season. Ports of call include the Dominican Republic, British Virgin Islands, US Virgin Islands and Great Stirrup Cay, NCL’s private island in the Bahamas.

