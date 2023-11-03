Cruise news / Norwegian Aqua to feature world’s first hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide
Norwegian Aqua is slated to launch in 2025 with the world's first at-sea hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide. Credit: NCL

Norwegian Aqua to feature world’s first hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

Norwegian Cruise Line has unveiled the features on board its latest ship, Norwegian Aqua, the first Prima Plus vessel, which will be setting sale in 2025

The ship will feature the world’s first hybrid roller coaster and waterslide, the Aqua Slidecoaster. The ride will have dual slides and a magnetic lift that propels guests through two different courses on three storeys around the ship’s funnel, and measure three stories high.

Norwegian Aqua will also debut the line’s first two-storey Duplex Haven Suites, each with three bedrooms. The four suites each come with living and dining areas, three bathrooms and a balcony.

Furthermore, the vessel will have a new ‘Glow Court’, described as a digital sports complex with an interactive LED floor.

The first of NCL’s expanded Prima Plus Class will offer seven-day Caribbean cruises departing from Port Canaveral, Florida during its inaugural season. Ports of call include the Dominican Republic, British Virgin Islands, US Virgin Islands and Great Stirrup Cay, NCL’s private island in the Bahamas.

Norwegian Aqua will then sail five and seven-day eastern Caribbean itineraries from Miami, from October 2025 to April 2026.

President of NCL, David Herrera, said: “Norwegian Aqua is a true testament of fusing together what represents the future of our brand as the first ship in the Prima Plus Class, and our commitment to pushing the boundaries in guest-first experiences that will make new waves at sea.

“Named for both the beautiful shades of blue from the ocean and our connection to the sea, Norwegian Aqua will feature new, elevated and exhilarating offerings that once again showcase NCL as the innovator in the industry and as a key contributor to a new era of cruising.”

About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

