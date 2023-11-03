Norwegian Aqua to feature world’s first hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide
Norwegian Cruise Line has unveiled the features on board its latest ship, Norwegian Aqua, the first Prima Plus vessel, which will be setting sale in 2025
The ship will feature the world’s first hybrid roller coaster and waterslide, the Aqua Slidecoaster. The ride will have dual slides and a magnetic lift that propels guests through two different courses on three storeys around the ship’s funnel, and measure three stories high.
Norwegian Aqua will also debut the line’s first two-storey Duplex Haven Suites, each with three bedrooms. The four suites each come with living and dining areas, three bathrooms and a balcony.
Furthermore, the vessel will have a new ‘Glow Court’, described as a digital sports complex with an interactive LED floor.
The first of NCL’s expanded Prima Plus Class will offer seven-day Caribbean cruises departing from Port Canaveral, Florida during its inaugural season. Ports of call include the Dominican Republic, British Virgin Islands, US Virgin Islands and Great Stirrup Cay, NCL’s private island in the Bahamas.
Norwegian Aqua will then sail five and seven-day eastern Caribbean itineraries from Miami, from October 2025 to April 2026.
President of NCL, David Herrera, said: “Norwegian Aqua is a true testament of fusing together what represents the future of our brand as the first ship in the Prima Plus Class, and our commitment to pushing the boundaries in guest-first experiences that will make new waves at sea.
“Named for both the beautiful shades of blue from the ocean and our connection to the sea, Norwegian Aqua will feature new, elevated and exhilarating offerings that once again showcase NCL as the innovator in the industry and as a key contributor to a new era of cruising.”
Azamara launches ‘Work & Wander’ package for digital nomads
Edwina Lonsdale, managing director of Mundy Cruising, on why the future is luxe
Cunard to showcase new Queen Anne venue at 2023 Wave Awards
Cunard to launch Queen Anne in six months
Seabourn puts 2025-2026 expedition cruise on sale
Windstar replaces Middle East cruises with the Mediterranean
Star on board: Andrew Marr
Competition: Win an eight night ‘Springtime Falls & Norwegian Fjords’ cruise for two aboard Borealis
MSC Euribia makes maiden call in Southampton
Star on board: Lynda La Plante
Follow us on socials
Caribbean: Curacao, Aruba & Cozumel
- 12 nights, departs on the 30 Mar 2025
- Norwegian Cruise Line, Norwegian Jewel
- Tampa, Florida, Cozumel, Georgetown, Grand Cayman, + 5 more
Caribbean: Great Stirrup Cay & Dominican Republic
- 7 nights, departs on the 16 Feb 2025
- Norwegian Cruise Line, Norwegian Encore
- Miami, Florida, Puerto Plata, Saint Thomas, + 3 more
Canada & New England: Newport & Portland
- 7 nights, departs on the 15 Sep 2024
- Norwegian Cruise Line, Norwegian Breakaway
- New York, New York, Newport, Rhode Island, Portland, Maine, + 4 more
Caribbean: Great Stirrup Cay & Dominican Republic
- 7 nights, departs on the 09 Feb 2025
- Norwegian Cruise Line, Norwegian Encore
- Miami, Florida, Puerto Plata, Saint Thomas, + 3 more
Caribbean: Dominican Republic & Antigua
- 9 nights, departs on the 05 Mar 2025
- Norwegian Cruise Line, Norwegian Pearl
- Miami, Florida, Puerto Plata, Road Town, Tortola, + 5 more