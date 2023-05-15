Norwegian Viva will launch with a programme of cruises to Europe and the Caribbean. Credit: NCL Sponsored by Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL)

Viva Norwegian Viva! Norwegian Cruise Line launches new ship this summer Brand-new Norwegian Viva sails from summer 2023 with eye-catching entertainment, irresistible dining, and tremendous inaugural season itineraries

Norwegian Viva is preparing for her opening season in the Med, and we couldn’t be more excited!



The brand-new ship, which is the second Prima Class ship to launch, promises cruises full of excitement and entertainment, including ‘Beetlejuice the Musical’, which has transferred straight from Broadway, and the ship-wide ‘Ocean Music Fest’, for what’s being dubbed ‘the ultimate jam session at sea’.



This stunning ship was designed for you to live life to the fullest, discover experiences beyond expectations and the most spacious outdoor deck space of any new cruise ship at sea.



So, guests onboard Norwegian Viva will enjoy the personalised service that’s typically associated with smaller ships, whilst enjoying all of the headline-grabbing features that larger mega-ships are able to offer.



'Beetlejuice' The Musical is to be staged on board Norwegian Viva when it enters service in August. Credit: Shutterstock

And there are definitely plenty of wow moments onboard Norwegian Viva. From a three-storey racetrack to a front-facing spa above the bridge, this ship offers the full spectrum of holiday experiences, ranging all the way from thrilling to chilling.



When it comes to food onboard, Norwegian Viva introduces a new dining concept, called Palomar, where guests can indulge in the finest Mediterranean seafood with Greek influences. Other speciality dining spots include Le Bistro, for a decadent French dinner, and the teppanyaki grill – Hasuki.



Take advantage of ‘Free at Sea’ upgrades on Norwegian Viva

Often new ship launches are excluded from special offers, so it’s great to see Norwegian Cruise Line’s popular ‘Free at Sea’ upgrade package is also available during Norwegian Viva’s inaugural season (as well as all other ships in the fleet).



The upgrade package allows you to pay an upgrade fee of £199 per person (based on a 9 to 11-day cruise) before you sail to enjoy an elevated experience onboard, where many of the best paid-for additions become ‘free at sea’.



The package includes a wide selection of premium drinks, such as soft drinks, wines, beers and cocktails. You’ll also be able to use your package to comp yourself reservations in the speciality dining outlets, and stay connected with home using the ship’s WiFi – all included in the upgrade package.



Excursion discounts give you the opportunity to go further in the ports of call, and – for families – perhaps the biggest perk included in the package is that third and fourth guests sail for free on select sailings, which is ideal for families travelling with children in the same room.



Find your ideal cruise Search for the best cruises with Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) Search cruises

Europe and the Caribbean await you

Norwegian Cruise Line has over 160 unique itineraries and 19 different ships to choose from, with more ports of call across Northern Europe, the Mediterranean and the Greek Isles than any other contemporary cruise line. And with an average of nine hours in port each day, there’s always lots of time to explore the destinations as well as enjoy everything onboard the ship.



Fly across to Rome for a 10-day Mediterranean jaunt onboard Norwegian Getaway and enjoy ports in Italy, France, Spain and Portugal this August. Alternatively, Norwegian Dawn – recently refurbished in 2021 – has a nine-day sailing in October 2023 covering France, Spain, Portugal and Belgium if you’re looking to extend the summer vibes into autumn.



NCL offers a range of Caribbean cruises. Credit: Shutterstock

Other autumn sailings also look enticing, making the most of the Mediterranean’s extra months of sunshine (compared with the UK’s already darkening evenings). Norwegian Epic transitions from Venice to Marseille in October – she was the first ship to introduce NCL’s Haven, when she launched in 2010 – and Norwegian Gem has a 12-day repositioning cruise from Bilbao in northern Spain to Rome (Civitavecchia), departing in September.



But Norwegian Viva is still on your mind? OK, there’s one cruise that’s really got us excited here: the 11-day transatlantic crossing from Lisbon, Portugal to Miami, Florida. What better way to experience the new ship than a solid number of days at sea, with fantastic ports both sides of the Atlantic to enjoy as well including the Azores and Dominican Republic.

Most recent articles