Norwegian Cruise Line takes delivery of Norwegian Viva

Norwegian Viva, the 19th ship in Norwegian Cruise Line’s fleet and the second of six Prima class ships due to enter service by 2028, has been delivered.



The 3,100-passenger vessel will commence its maiden voyage on August 10 2023, and will sail a series of Mediterranean and Greek Isles itineraries ahead of its christening in Miami on November 28. Latin singer, Luis Fonsi, will attend the christening to officially name the ship.



Norwegian Viva will then homeport in San Juan, Puerto Rico for a winter season of Caribbean voyages from December 2023 through March 2024.

NCL president David Herrera said: “Ships as stellar as those of the Prima class are only possible in collaboration with an incredible shipyard like Fincantieri.

“Delivery marks an important milestone for Norwegian Viva, and we are beyond excited to bring this spectacular ship to life as we welcome guests aboard next week.”