Norwegian Cruise Line takes delivery of Norwegian Viva
Cruise line welcomes second ship in Prima Class
Norwegian Viva, the 19th ship in Norwegian Cruise Line’s fleet and the second of six Prima class ships due to enter service by 2028, has been delivered.
The 3,100-passenger vessel will commence its maiden voyage on August 10 2023, and will sail a series of Mediterranean and Greek Isles itineraries ahead of its christening in Miami on November 28. Latin singer, Luis Fonsi, will attend the christening to officially name the ship.
Norwegian Viva will then homeport in San Juan, Puerto Rico for a winter season of Caribbean voyages from December 2023 through March 2024.
NCL president David Herrera said: “Ships as stellar as those of the Prima class are only possible in collaboration with an incredible shipyard like Fincantieri.
“Delivery marks an important milestone for Norwegian Viva, and we are beyond excited to bring this spectacular ship to life as we welcome guests aboard next week.”
Princess Cruises announces 2025 Alaska season
Below Deck captain Sandy Yawn and sister announced as co-godmothers to Celebrity Ascent
Havila Voyages finally receives Havila Polaris and Havila Pollux
Ambassador Cruise Line launches ‘Refer a friend’ scheme
Riviera Travel releases festive river cruises for 2024
The best cruise ports to shop till you dock
Voting now open for the 2023 Wave Awards
Seabourn takes delivery of second expedition ship
Real Response Media announces shortlist for the Wave Awards 2023
Interview: Ann Ziff on why she loves being godmother of Viking Saturn
Follow us on socials
South America: Argentina, Falkland Islands & Uruguay
- 14 nights, departs on the 07 Jan 2024
- Norwegian Cruise Line, Norwegian Star
- Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Puerto Madryn, + 6 more
Caribbean: Great Stirrup Cay & Dominican Republic
- 7 nights, departs on the 26 Jan 2025
- Norwegian Cruise Line, Norwegian Encore
- Miami, Florida, Puerto Plata, Saint Thomas, + 3 more
Greek Isles & Italy: Santorini, Athens & Florence
- 10 nights, departs on the 11 Oct 2025
- Norwegian Cruise Line, Norwegian Epic
- Civitavecchia, Santorini, Piraeus, + 7 more
Alaska: Hubbard Glacier & Skagway
- 7 nights, departs on the 23 Sep 2024
- Norwegian Cruise Line, Norwegian Jewel
- Seward, Alaska, , Icy Strait Point, + 4 more
Alaska: Dawes Glacier, Juneau & Ketchikan
- 7 nights, departs on the 25 May 2024
- Norwegian Cruise Line, Norwegian Bliss
- Seattle, Washington, Sitka, Alaska, Juneau, Alaska, + 5 more