P&O Cruises launches its winter 2026-27 programme with new ports added
The British cruise line has added Galveston in Texas and Port Vila in Vanuatu as new destinations for winter 2026/27
Gavleston will feature on Aurora’s Grand Tour, while Port Vila is included on Arcadia’s 106-night World Cruise. Both cruises are scheduled to depart from Southampton in January 2027.
Agadir in Morocco, Alotau in Paua New Guinea, Kona in Hawaii, Newcastle in Australia, Port of Spain in Trinidad, and Progreso in Mexico have also been confirmed as new winter ports.
In addition, P&O Cruises will call at Alotau (Papua New Guinea), Kona (Hawaii) and Newcastle (Australia) – all of which have not been visited by the line for more than five years.
Pre-registration for all 78 winter 26/27 itineraries opened this morning (October 15) with general sale opening on October 23, 2024.
Bookings before December 9, 2024 for cruises departing on or after October 1,2026 will be eligible for a 10 per cent discount on select sailings. P&O is also offering 10 percent deposit on select holiday while Peninsular Club loyalty members receive an extra five off selected cruises.