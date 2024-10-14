Gavleston will feature on Aurora’s Grand Tour, while Port Vila is included on Arcadia’s 106-night World Cruise. Both cruises are scheduled to depart from Southampton in January 2027.



Agadir in Morocco, Alotau in Paua New Guinea, Kona in Hawaii, Newcastle in Australia, Port of Spain in Trinidad, and Progreso in Mexico have also been confirmed as new winter ports.



In addition, P&O Cruises will call at Alotau (Papua New Guinea), Kona (Hawaii) and Newcastle (Australia) – all of which have not been visited by the line for more than five years.