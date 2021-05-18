World of Cruising parent brand Real Response Media announces two new investors
World of Cruising and its parent brand Real Response Media announced the exciting news today that two new investors had been appointed.
Real Response Media - which looks after a number of cruise and aviation brands - shared the update today.
The two new investors are Robin Shaw and Paul Donoghue.
Robin Shaw was the former CEO of Saga Travel and previously VP at Royal Caribbean with responsibilities for UK & Ireland.
Paul Donoghue owns and runs Concept Financial Services.
Each will be bringing their business acumen to a company with great growth potential.
As new investors, Shaw and Donoghue will work with Real Response Media’s CEO Chris Pitchford to build on the success of the company’s ten years in business with plans to increase digital operations for its key cruise and aviation brands.
Following the COVID-19 crisis, Real Response Media (RRM) is in the perfect position to capitalise on a huge growth within the holiday/cruise sectors.
It is also well placed to enjoy further growth within the aviation sector.
In the past nine months, the company’s flagship site worldofcruising.co.uk has grown its audience by over 120 percent by offering consumers the chance to buy cruise holidays online.
RRM currently has 14 cruise partners supporting the site with more set to follow.
“We are very fortunate to attract investors with such great calibre,” said RRM’s CEO Chris Pitchford.
“Robin Shaw joins us with a deep knowledge of the cruise sector whilst Paul Donoghue has extensive contacts within the financial world.
Pitchford continued: "With this type of support the business can grow rapidly and we can start investing heavily in all our digital platforms.
"I am extremely excited about Real Response Media’s future.”
Robin Shaw commented: “Real Response Media has developed a strong reputation in the cruise and aviation sectors and as we transition to travel normality both sectors will flourish again.
"The opportunity for me to advise the RRM team is something that I look forward to immensely."
“It is an exciting time to be in the digital travel business,” said Paul Donoghue.
“I look forward to becoming a Non-Exec and board Director of Real Response Media and helping to drive the team to the success they deserve.”
About Real Response Media: The company’s cruise brands include World of Cruising, Cruise Trade News, The Wave Awards and the Cruise Challenge events.
In the aviation sector, it publishes MRO, Cabin and Cargo magazines and organises several aviation events.
