Credit: Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises to launch Mind, Body & Soul themed cruise - which celebs are onboard? Princess Cruises is offering holidays with a difference this summer. The cruise line is putting the spotlight on wellbeing by bringing a panel of famous mind, body and soul experts on board.

Princess Cruises is launching its themed sailings in August onboard cruise ship Regal Princess. The first of these seacations, departing Southampton on August 21, is Mind, Body & Soul - just the balm we all need after the past year and a half! Three famous faces will be joining the voyage to impart their wisdom to Princess passengers in a series of insightful talks. Princess Cruises UK & Europe vice-president Tony Roberts said of the special sailing: “Our Mind, Body and Soul cruise offers guests the chance to nurture their wellbeing."

The exclusive cruise will be hosted by Radio Times TV and film critic, Andrew Collins. So, who are the celebs onboard? The trio of experts are set to be The Chase's professional quizzer Jenny Ryan, NHS Clinician and TV doctor, Dr. Ranj, and The Reverend Kate Bottley, best known for Gogglebox and Songs of Praise. This is what you need to know about the three speakers. Jenny Ryan Jenny, 39, might ring a bell under her alias The Vixen - her character on hit quiz show The Chase. The singer and ukulele player has been a professional quizzer and Chaser on the ITV programme since 2015.

Princess Cruises is launching its themed sailings in August onboard cruise ship Regal Princess. Credit: Princess Cruises

Her nickname is thanks in part to her red hair, freckles and ponytail but also because "vixens are notoriously clever and cunning," according to The Chase producers. The TV personality has also appeared on prime-time spin-off Beat the Chasers, Celebrity MasterChef and The X factor: Celebrity. You may also have spotted her on University Challenge, Mastermind and Only Connect. Jenny hasn't always been in front of the camera, however. Before gracing the small screen, she was a behind-the-scenes writer and researcher on shows including QI and The Weakest Link. In short, Jenny has plenty of knowledge to share with cruise guests. Best book in that pub quiz for after you get back!

Dr. Ranj Dr. Ranj Singh, 41, is an NHS clinician specialising in the wellbeing of young people. However, that's far from his only speciality. You might well know him from his TV presenting roles. From 2012 to 2015 he co-created and hosted CBBC's BAFTA award-winning Get Well Soon before becoming This Morning's resident doctor and co-host of ITV's Save Money: Good Health. He also stars in Dr Ranj: On Call as well as his new series Extreme Food Phobics for W Channel. And, if the medical pro didn't have enough strings to his bow, he's also good at fancy footwork - in 2018 he swapped his scrubs for sequins as a Strictly Come Dancing contestant. Before he went on Strictly, he told the BBC: "I am a geek. I like to study and study things until I get it right and I’m hoping that attention to detail in learning will help me pick stuff up, but what I’ve learned is that learning movement is totally different to learning information, so I don’t know what it’s going to be like." On top of that, Dr. Ranj is a writer; he's produced two educational children's books and is a regular columnist for NetDoctor and Attitude Magazine. Is there anything he can't do? Dr. Ranj is sure to help Princess passengers appreciate the human body in a whole new light. His talk is set to be fun, engaging and inspiring.

Princess Cruises: “Our Mind, Body and Soul cruise offers guests the chance to nurture their wellbeing." Credit: Princess Cruises

Kate Bottley Lastly, like a comforting bowl of chicken soup, the Reverend Kate Bottley, 46, will be looking after the soul. You'll no doubt recognise her for her time on the Channel 4 series Gogglebox. Or perhaps her dulcet tones will ring a bell - she presents Good Morning Sunday on BBC Radio 2. Originally from Sheffield, Kate serves parishes in North Nottinghamshire and is passionate about bringing stories of faith and belief to the widest audience possible. However, her background and why she turned to religion might surprise some of you. The Reverend wasn’t raised in a church-going family - she actually only started going to church because she took a fancy to the local vicar’s son. The decision proved to kill two birds with one stone - Kate and Graham Bottley married in 1998 before she went on to find her calling - she became a Church of England priest in 2009. The husband and wife and now have two children. In her spare time, Kate loves watching TV and dancing. On the Princess cruise, the Reverend will share her relationship with religion, making this talk a good one for the soul.