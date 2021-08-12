Credit: Shutterstock/Riviera

Riviera Travel offers £100 off holidays as European cruises resume next week Riviera Travel has announced exciting new deals and offers for its cruise holidays 2021 as the cruise line confirms cruises will resume August 20.

Riviera Travel revealed its European river and yacht cruises will restart next Friday. Sailings are available up to November 22, 2021, and include English-speaking crew, local guides, full board and complimentary onboard WiFi. To celebrate the return of international cruises, Riviera has announced a swathe of deals and offers. Passengers can benefit from an extra £100 off per person on all voyages.

What's more, all river cruises now include complimentary inbound and outbound testing and a free drinks package. The package covers all restaurant draught beer, house wines, wine recommendations from the menu, non-alcoholic beer, soft drinks and juices. There are also now additional cabins with no single supplement on all river and yacht cruises. Yacht sailings will similarly offer the courtesy testing offer and an extra £100pp off.

Riviera Travel yacht sailings will offer the courtesy testing offer and an extra £100pp off. Credit: Riviera

Phil Hullah, Riviera Travel CEO, said: “As international travel continues to open up, we’re delighted to be able to offer holidaymakers the chance to sail on some of the most picturesque rivers and seas of Europe again. "We can’t wait to welcome guests back onboard and would like to thank them for their loyalty, as we appreciate the uncertainty that has surrounded travel and cruise during the past 18 months. - READ MORE: Book your dream cruise with our handy Cruise Finder - "And the wealth of offers we have available means now is the perfect time to book a 2021 cruise if you're still looking to sail this year. "The prospect of fresh sea air, open decks and spacious areas on-board, together with our fantastic incentives, is the perfect combination for would-be holidaymakers."

Riviera Travel revealed its European river and yacht cruises will restart August 20. Credit: Shutterstock

Phil continued: "The fact that our sailings will guarantee there being no quarantine requirements on either side, and that all guests will be fully vaccinated, ensures an extra level of reassurance.” The offers are available on bookings made up to September 30, 2021. Guests must quote "summer sail" to be eligible for the offers. - READ MORE: Holidays 2021: What you must do before travelling - expert top seven tips - Any sailings that don’t depart as scheduled can be transferred to a later date free of charge, or guests can receive a full refund. For more information, visit rivieratravel.co.uk or call 01283 523431.