Search for your ideal Cruise
Where would you like to go?
Departure month
Cruise type
Cruise line
Cruise news / Riviera Travel offers £100 off holidays as European cruises resume next week
Riviera main min
Credit: Shutterstock/Riviera

Riviera Travel offers £100 off holidays as European cruises resume next week

Author: Harriet Mallinson

Published on:

Riviera Travel has announced exciting new deals and offers for its cruise holidays 2021 as the cruise line confirms cruises will resume August 20.

Riviera Travel revealed its European river and yacht cruises will restart next Friday.

Sailings are available up to November 22, 2021, and include English-speaking crew, local guides, full board and complimentary onboard WiFi.

To celebrate the return of international cruises, Riviera has announced a swathe of deals and offers.

Passengers can benefit from an extra £100 off per person on all voyages.

Related articles
Riviera main min
News

Riviera Travel offers £100 off holidays as European cruises resume next week
Jane main
News

Jane McDonald reveals 'shocking' behaviour of crew when she worked on cruise ships
Rol popular cruise main
Ocean Cruising

Most popular cruises for 2021 from P&O Cruises to Princess Cruises
Princess deal main
News

Princess Cruises unveils brand new deal - bag up to $200 onboard credit plus free car parking
Ambassador deals main min
News

New Ambassador Cruise Line unveils 20% off cruise holidays for 2022 and 2023
Jane mcdonald main min
News

'That will keep the girls in' - Jane McDonald reveals 'extreme underwear' for Alaska cruise
Prive main min
Food & Drink

Indulge in the ultimate exclusive dinner party experience at Privée with Oceania Cruises
Iona main
News

P&O Cruises: New ship Iona sails 'momentous' maiden voyage - what's onboard?
Face mask main
News

Do cruise ships require masks? Full list of major cruise lines' face mask rules
Scarlet lady main
News

Virgin Voyages makes maiden voyage - what's onboard cruise ship Scarlet Lady?
View more articles

What's more, all river cruises now include complimentary inbound and outbound testing and a free drinks package.

The package covers all restaurant draught beer, house wines, wine recommendations from the menu, non-alcoholic beer, soft drinks and juices.

There are also now additional cabins with no single supplement on all river and yacht cruises.

Yacht sailings will similarly offer the courtesy testing offer and an extra £100pp off.

MS II Mare min
Riviera Travel yacht sailings will offer the courtesy testing offer and an extra £100pp off. Credit: Riviera

Phil Hullah, Riviera Travel CEO, said: “As international travel continues to open up, we’re delighted to be able to offer holidaymakers the chance to sail on some of the most picturesque rivers and seas of Europe again.

"We can’t wait to welcome guests back onboard and would like to thank them for their loyalty, as we appreciate the uncertainty that has surrounded travel and cruise during the past 18 months.

- READ MORE: Book your dream cruise with our handy Cruise Finder -

"And the wealth of offers we have available means now is the perfect time to book a 2021 cruise if you're still looking to sail this year.

"The prospect of fresh sea air, open decks and spacious areas on-board, together with our fantastic incentives, is the perfect combination for would-be holidaymakers."

Danube min
Riviera Travel revealed its European river and yacht cruises will restart August 20. Credit: Shutterstock

Phil continued: "The fact that our sailings will guarantee there being no quarantine requirements on either side, and that all guests will be fully vaccinated, ensures an extra level of reassurance.”

The offers are available on bookings made up to September 30, 2021. Guests must quote "summer sail" to be eligible for the offers.

- READ MORE: Holidays 2021: What you must do before travelling - expert top seven tips -

Any sailings that don’t depart as scheduled can be transferred to a later date free of charge, or guests can receive a full refund.

For more information, visit rivieratravel.co.uk or call 01283 523431.

Riviera Travel Cruise Ships
A photo of the MS Lord Tennyson cruise ship

MS Lord Tennyson

135ft / 169 guests
A photo of the RV Mekong Prestige II cruise ship

RV Mekong Prestige II

ft / 64 guests
A photo of the MS Movenpick Darakum cruise ship

MS Movenpick Darakum

72ft / 104 guests
A photo of the MS Emily Bronte cruise ship

MS Emily Bronte

135ft / 169 guests
A photo of the MV Rhapsody cruise ship

MV Rhapsody

ft / 38 guests
A photo of the MV Riva cruise ship

MV Riva

157ft / 38 guests
A photo of the MV Aphrodite cruise ship

MV Aphrodite

ft / guests
A photo of the MS William Wordsworth cruise ship

MS William Wordsworth

135ft / 169 guests
A photo of the MS Douro Elegance cruise ship

MS Douro Elegance

110ft / 121 guests
A photo of the MS Seaventure cruise ship

MS Seaventure

111ft / 160 guests
A photo of the MS Oscar Wilde cruise ship

MS Oscar Wilde

135ft / 169 guests
A photo of the MS William Shakespeare cruise ship

MS William Shakespeare

110ft / 142 guests
A photo of the MV Corona cruise ship

MV Corona

44ft / 38 guests
A photo of the World Voyager cruise ship

World Voyager

ft / guests
A photo of the MS Charles Dickens cruise ship

MS Charles Dickens

110ft / 142 guests
A photo of the MS Robert Burns cruise ship

MS Robert Burns

138ft / 169 guests
A photo of the MS Thomas Hardy cruise ship

MS Thomas Hardy

135ft / 169 guests
A photo of the MS Douro Splendour cruise ship

MS Douro Splendour

80ft / 121 guests
A photo of the MV Mare Blu cruise ship

MV Mare Blu

52ft / 38 guests
A photo of the MS Adriatic Sun cruise ship

MS Adriatic Sun

47ft / 38 guests
A photo of the MV Ocean Atlantic cruise ship

MV Ocean Atlantic

140ft / 198 guests
A photo of the MS Lord Byron cruise ship

MS Lord Byron

110ft / 140 guests
A photo of the MS II Mare cruise ship

MS II Mare

48ft / 40 guests
A photo of the MS Jane Austen cruise ship

MS Jane Austen

110ft / 140 guests
A photo of the MV Yasawa Princess cruise ship

MV Yasawa Princess

ft / 56 guests
A photo of the MS George Eliot cruise ship

MS George Eliot

110ft / 132 guests
A photo of the MS Swiss Ruby cruise ship

MS Swiss Ruby

85ft / 86 guests
A photo of the MS Geoffrey Chaucer cruise ship

MS Geoffrey Chaucer

ft / 169 guests

UK and Ireland

The United Kingdom and Ireland offer something for every type of traveller. The UK, an island…

Read more

Northern Europe

When most people think of travelling to Europe, they immediately think of countries such as Italy,…

Read more

Western Mediterranean and Atlantic

The Mediterranean has always been one of the most popular cruise destinations (and was even voted…

Read more

Eastern Mediterranean

There’s no cruise destination quite like the Mediterranean. Nowhere else in the world allows you to…

Read more

Africa

Africa is a vast, beautiful and diverse continent. It has been influenced by many different…

Read more

Caribbean

From high mountain peaks to shimmering reefs, spicy salsa rhythms to deep rolling reggae, pirate…

Read more

Alaska

Vast forests, national parks the size of nations, and glaciers bigger than other US states. The…

Read more

Far East

Vast forests, national parks the size of nations, and glaciers bigger than other US states. The…

Read more

North America and Canada

There are few regions in the world that offer the diverse range of experiences found in North…

Read more

Antarctica

The continent of Antarctica is a glacial world of glistening icebergs and frosty mountain peaks.…

Read more
Related Cruises
Riviera Travel Logo

Rhine & Moselle River Cruise - MS Oscar Wilde

  • 7 nights, departs on the 25 Oct 2022
  • Riviera Travel, MS Oscar Wilde
  • Cologne, Koblenz, Rüdesheim, + 5 more
Cruise only from
£1,489 *pp

Rhine, Strasbourg & Heidelberg River Cruise - MS George Eliot

  • 7 nights, departs on the 05 Oct 2022
  • Riviera Travel, MS George Eliot
  • Cologne, Koblenz, Boppard, + 5 more
Cruise only from
£1,909*pp

Amsterdam, Cologne and the Best of Holland & Flanders River Cruise - MS George Eliot

  • 7 nights, departs on the 02 May 2022
  • Riviera Travel, MS George Eliot
  • Amsterdam, Amsterdam, Rotterdam, + 5 more
Cruise only from
£1,809*pp

The Blue Danube River Cruise - MS William Wordsworth

  • 7 nights, departs on the 08 Apr 2022
  • Riviera Travel, MS William Wordsworth
  • Budapest, Esztergom, Bratislava, + 5 more
Cruise only from
£1,319*pp

The Blue Danube River Cruise - MS William Wordsworth

  • 7 nights, departs on the 14 Oct 2022
  • Riviera Travel, MS William Wordsworth
  • Budapest, Esztergom, Bratislava, + 5 more
Cruise only from
£1,629*pp
View more