The 190-passenger Amadeus Elegant's first all-inclusive cruise sails along the Danube in May. Credit: Saga

Saga unveils full details of its new river ship Amadeus Elegant Cruise expert Saga will be launching its new river cruise ship, Amadeus Elegant, on May 26, 2023.

Guests on its inaugural cruise, Hidden Treasures of Central Europe, will enjoy a seven-night tour of the beautiful Bavarian scenery of the Wachau Valley.



The ship offers travellers the chance to visit smaller and more unusual ports such as Zell on the Moselle, which larger ships can’t. She’ll also be cruising the Saar river in France and Western Germany.

Amadeus Elegant has a similar layout to its sister Spirit ships. It has four decks plus a Sun Deck, which offers a chess board, putting green, Lido bar and shuffleboard.



The cabins on the Mozart and Strauss decks have French balconies, while those on Haydn have picture windows. The suites measure 22 square metres, while main cabins are 15 square metres. Onboard you’ll also find the Panorama Restaurant and Panorama Bar and Lounge, with an outdoor terrace and a fitness centre.

Saga cruise fans will be pleased to hear that the line’s river cruise ships will be aligning more closely with the ocean ships. So look out for the introduction of the all-inclusive food and drink package, up to 25 per cent off on early bookings, complimentary chauffeur drive, complimentary Wi-Fi, included travel insurance and the option to travel on back-to-back cruises.



Guests also have a no-fly option on selected departures and can travel to the ships on the Eurostar from St Pancras.

Amadeus Elegant boasts spacious suites and cabins, most of which come with French balconies. Credit: Saga

Nigel Blanks, CEO of Saga Cruises, said: "We’ve had a busy few years with new ships joining our fleets, from Spirit of Discovery in 2018 to Spirit of Adventure in 2021, and Spirits of the Rhine and Danube in 2021 and 2022 respectively. This year also sees us welcome another new river ship to the fleet – Amadeus Elegant – which we are delighted to be operating on the Moselle and the Saar.



“River cruising is a growing part of our business, so we look forward to introducing more new ships over the coming years.”



For details of all the cruises Amadeus Elegant will operate in the 2023 season, see Saga Cruises.

